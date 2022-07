INTRUST Bank Arena is having a big summer deal. Get 4 tickets for $80 to one of four concerts. You can get 4 tickets to one of the below shows for $80 which means you and 3 friends can go to the downtown arena for $20 each + taxes and fees. The catch is you have to purchase 4 at a time to get the deal. This offer is now through Tuesday, August 9th at 11:59pm but the offer is valid only while supplies last so act now!

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO