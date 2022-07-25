Virginia Beach’s Evan Beck wins second straight Eastern Amateur title

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – With a final round 68, Evan Beck secured his second straight Eastern Amateur Championship, as well as a place among the elite to have won the prestigious event at Elizabeth Manor Golf and Country Club.

Beck, a graduate of Norfolk Academy, became only the fifth player to win the championship, which has also been one by greats like Tom Strange, Curtis Strange and Ben Crenshaw.

“It’s great,” said Beck, who finished -13 for the championship, four ahead of Jayce Hargrove (VCU). “Never thought it would happen, never thought I would get one [Eastern Amateur],and it’s incredible to be sort of a local guy and get two.”

Beck nearly played himself out of the tournament on the first day, when he shot a 1-over 71 and found himself eight shots behind the leader. He followed that up with back-to-back rounds of 64 on Friday and Saturday to take the lead.