ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach’s Evan Beck wins second straight Eastern Amateur title

By Nathan Epstein
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eO3t1_0grbGTPY00

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – With a final round 68, Evan Beck secured his second straight Eastern Amateur Championship, as well as a place among the elite to have won the prestigious event at Elizabeth Manor Golf and Country Club.

Beck, a graduate of Norfolk Academy, became only the fifth player to win the championship, which has also been one by greats like Tom Strange, Curtis Strange and Ben Crenshaw.

“It’s great,” said Beck, who finished -13 for the championship, four ahead of Jayce Hargrove (VCU). “Never thought it would happen, never thought I would get one [Eastern Amateur],and it’s incredible to be sort of a local guy and get two.”

Beck nearly played himself out of the tournament on the first day, when he shot a 1-over 71 and found himself eight shots behind the leader. He followed that up with back-to-back rounds of 64 on Friday and Saturday to take the lead.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bvmsports.com

Conley Departs for Head Coaching Role at Old Dominion

Following an impactful 12 years in Bethlehem, Lehigh head rowing coach Brian Conley was named the head women’s rowing coach at Old Dominion, as announced by ODU on Wednesday. Conley’s leadership wasn’t just felt within the rowing program, but also within the Lehigh Athletics department as a whole. During his time, he helped the Mountain Hawks’ women’s and men’s programs…
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Former Virginia Tech football player found not guilty of murder transferring to Iowa community college

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A former Virginia Tech linebacker who was acquitted of a murder charge back in May is expected to attend a new school in Iowa this fall. Isimemen Etute, from Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after police found 40-year-old Jerry Smith dead in his Blacksburg apartment on June 1, 2021. A few days later, the medical examiner ruled Smith’s death as a homicide, saying that he died from blunt force trauma to the head.
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
State
Virginia State
City
Portsmouth, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Zoo announces passing of Charo the Cheetah

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is mourning the loss of Charo the Cheetah. In an announcement Monday, the zoo said 10-year-old Charo had liver disease and was in kidney failure. Her condition was in such decline, the veterinarian decided it was best to put Charo to sleep.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk Academy#Jayce#Lsb Eastern Amateur
Alina Andras

5 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

What's you favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. More exactly, five great burger spots that you should definitely visit if you live in Virginia. And if you don't, but you know you might go there soon, make sure to save this list and check out these burger places when you get there.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Sports
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Norfolk, City of Portsmouth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Norfolk; City of Portsmouth; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Norfolk in southeastern Virginia The northern City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The City of Portsmouth in southeastern Virginia The northeastern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia The City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 330 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Churchland, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Chesapeake and Portsmouth around 335 PM EDT. Downtown Norfolk, Old Dominion University, Downtown Portsmouth, Ghent, Norfolk NAS and Cradock around 340 PM EDT. Norfolk State University, Ocean View and Norview around 345 PM EDT. Virginia Wesleyan University, Kempsville, Regent University, Norfolk and Norfolk International around 350 PM EDT. Princess Anne around 400 PM EDT. Virginia Beach around 405 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include South Norfolk, Rudee Heights, Portlock, Princess Anne Plaza, Sigma, Sandbridge Beach, Huntersville, Oceana NAS, Macons Corner and Pungo. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Exclusive: Officials 'not confident' condemned Newport News apartments will be ready for residents Friday

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Exclusive: Officials ‘not confident’ condemned Newport …. Appeals court vacates decision that ruled Virginia …. Commanders open training camp in Ashburn with little …. Man arrested in fatal shooting of Portsmouth mother …. York County School Division resuming meal distribution …. Local...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads Tattoo Arts Festival returns this weekend

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Tattoo Arts Festival is back for its 10th year at The Hampton Roads Convention Center. According to a press release, the festival will take place July 29 -31 at 1610 Coliseum Drive and will have over 100 tattoo artists in attendance from all across the country.
CELEBRATIONS
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

39K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy