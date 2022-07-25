ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tornado watch issued for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio. The watch has been issued through 7 a.m. for several northern counties in Pennsylvania and a few...

www.cbsnews.com

fox32chicago.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of NW Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of northwest Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The locations included Gary, Indiana, East Chicago, Indiana and Hobart, Indiana. The warning went into effect at about 3:45 p.m. CST, and expired at 4:45 p.m. CST. FOX 32 continues to track the...
HOBART, IN
WPXI Pittsburgh

US News names UPMC Presbyterian/Shadyside No. 2 hospital in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside Hospital has been named the second-best hospital in Pennsylvania in US News & World Report’s annual rankings released Tuesday. The rankings reviewed hospital performance overall as well as in specialties and procedures and conditions. UPMC Presbyterian/Shadyside, the region’s largest hospital with campuses in Oakland and Shadyside, was nationally ranked in nine specialties: Cancer (No. 16), Cardiology (No. 40), Diabetes/Endrocrinology (No. 25), Ear/Nose/Throat (No. 25), Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (No. 17), Geriatrics (No. 20), Neurology/Neurosurgery (No. 32), Pulmonary/Lung Surgery (No. 29), and Urology (No. 31). A number of procedures and treatment of conditions were considered high performing, just below being ranked.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Tornado confirmed in western Ohio

TROY, Ohio (WCMH) — An EF1 tornado touched down in western Ohio during a line of powerful storms moving through the state Saturday morning that caused pockets of wind damage. A “bow echo” or arcing line of storms that crossed Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia typically causes mostly “straight-line”...
TROY, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
WTRF

A cooler air-mass moves in for Ohio and West Virginia

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies as we begin the new work week. Although, we had a few rumbles of thunder and precip early on today, things are starting to quiet down. We still have rather cloudy skies present but a few pockets of brief sun are starting to make their appearance. A cold front pushed through, but it did not clear out the mugginess. Dew point temperatures continue to sit in the sticky and uncomfortable category, with that being the trend for most of the new work-week. A cooler air-mass will be present for most of the week with temperatures trending cooler than average. Daytime highs were in the mid to low 80s today with it staying muggy and sticky. As we continue into the evening, more prominent cloud cover will build in for the area. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies will be present with a seasonable start to the day tomorrow expected. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60s. Winds will blow from the northeast around 5 mph.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Armstrong; Indiana; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania Central Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania South central Armstrong County in west central Pennsylvania * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 740 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Apollo, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Vandergrift, Homer City, Apollo, Murrysville, Blairsville, Black Lick, North Apollo, Avonmore, Orchard Hills, Saltsburg, Oklahoma, and West Lebanon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia under a State of Preparedness

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this week. The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with storms forecast for much of the state through Friday morning.
Cleveland Scene

Rep. Monique Smith Flipped an Ohio Statehouse District Red to Blue in 2020. Now, She’s Got a More Complicated Battle – Against a Democrat

State Rep. Monique Smith moved to Northeast Ohio 20 years ago, the week before she and her husband, a North Olmsted native, got hitched. And like other young couples of a social and liberal bent, they gravitated toward Lakewood, the bar-hoppable first-ring suburb on Cleveland’s west side. Not only did they live there happily for 15 years, Smith cut her political teeth as a Lakewood councilwoman from 2010-2014.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in multiple places in the state to fly at half-staff. The flag order issued Monday applies to Clark County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The reasoning for the order is to honor the life and service of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 25, 2022

We have a very active pattern shaping up for the week. We are starting today off with some moisture slowly moving away to the south and east of the state, having come in yesterday. We will turn out partly sunny in all areas this afternoon. Tonight starts clear, but then we see clouds build.
OHIO STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Morning storm passes, but more rain on the way for Pittsburgh region

After a severe thunderstorm warning passed on Sunday morning, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for additional storms that could reach the region later in the day. NWS officials said the risk remains for additional severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening, with damaging wind being the main...
PITTSBURGH, PA

