GRAFTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Grand Forks man who crashed when the motorcycle he was driving hit a soft patch of gravel earlier this month has died. The crash took place in Walsh County, about five miles north of Forest River. Cory Anderson, 43, was traveling northbound on County Road 6 with a group of motorcycle riders when he lost control of the bike, which tipped and rolled over.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO