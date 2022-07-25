ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

Evacuees get updates on Oak Fire during community meeting

By Juanita Adame
 3 days ago

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the Oak Fire continues to burn its way across Mariposa County officials held a town hall meeting Sunday for residents wanting information on their properties.

Residents packed the Mariposa County High School amphitheater as fire officials, law enforcement and forestry representatives updated them on the wildfire that’s now on its third day.

Questions about property damage were among the top priority during the town hall meeting.

“We live just west of 140 at Midpines and we’ve been on advisory for a while,” said one concerned resident during the meeting.

Officials not only gave updates about where they believe the Oak Fire started, but how they plan to battle the enormous blaze.

Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese reassured locals that the sheriff’s office would do all they can on their end as well.

“As soon as we can get you back, we’re going to get you back,” said Sheriff Briese.

He said they’ve been guarding properties round the clock from looters.

“You’ve trusted us to protect your homes,” Briese said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

