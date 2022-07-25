ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Woodchucks Split DH, Rafters Top Mallards

By Tom King
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 3 days ago

FOND DU LAC (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks split a Sunday doubleheader with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders with Fondy winning game one 12-4 and the Woodchucks taking the nightcap 19-6. In game one the Woodchucks had a 4-1 led but...

WDEZ 101.9 FM

Hug Hits Three Homers In Woodchucks Win

MADISON, WI (Wausau Woodchucks-WSAU) — On a day dominated by offense, Chase Hug (Evansville) stole the show, homering three times in a 13-9 victory for the Wausau Woodchucks (28-25) over the Madison Mallards (23-31) Tuesday night. Hug has homered six times in just eleven games as a Woodchuck. The...
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Woodchucks & Rafters Both Fall

WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — The Madison Mallards beat the Wausau Woodchucks 9-7 on Monday night at Athletic Park. The Mallards had a 4-0 lead until the Chucks tied it in the 6th. The big blow was a two-run homer from Nik Levensteins. Madison scored five runs in the 7th...
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Marshfield Stays Alive At Legion State Tournament

SHEBOYGAN, Wi (WSAU) — The Marshfield American Legion baseball team avoided elimination at the AAA State Tournament on Wednesday with a 6-5 eight inning win over Genoa City. The other games saw Middleton beat Fond du Lac in an elimination game 10-9, Manitowoc knocked off De Pere 5-3 and Sheboygan topped Eau Claire 5-4.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Legion Baseball State Tournament Updates

WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — The AAA American Legion Baseball State Tournament begins today in Sheboygan. Marshfield is the Region 2 representative and will face Eau Claire this afternoon at 1:45 pm. The other first day matchups have Middleton playing Manitowoc at 11am, De Pere faces Fond du Lac at 4:30 and Genoa City plays Sheboygan at 7:45pm.
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Wisconsin gas prices continue to fall

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Gas prices in Wisconsin are down 70-cents per gallon over the last four weeks. The statewide average is just over $4 a gallon. According to gasbuddy.com, the lowest price in Wisconsin is currently at $3.66 in Sun Prairie while the most expensive gallon is $4.99 in Cudahy.
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Crackdown on speeders continues

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Marathon County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Bauknecht spent Wednesday afternoon patrolling county roads. Within a two-hour session, Bauknecht pulled a driver over for going 84 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The driver was given a ticket, and as of Monday,...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Kronenwetter Rescinds Downey Severance Package

KRONENWETTER, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — WAOW TV is reporting that Kronenwetter village leaders voted Monday night to rescind a severance package for former Village Administrator Richard Downey. Downey had been placed on leave earlier this month with no reason given. He has since taken a position with the city of...
KRONENWETTER, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

“Gap year” scholarship offered

MOSINEE, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A local company launched a new opportunity for students looking to get their feet wet in manufacturing. Arow Global manufactures windows and driver protection systems. They’re offering gap year scholarships up to $6,500 per recipient, awarded through the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.
MOSINEE, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

New Sentencing Date Set for West

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Marathon County Judge has denied a request from Henry West to withdraw his no contest pleas and instead has set a new sentencing date for him. The 67-year-old was in court on Wednesday where Judge Gregory Huber denied his request to withdraw the plea, which was announced this spring as part of a deal that dropped several charges against him stemming from the October 2019 incident.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Masonic Lodge makes donation for police dog training

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Evergreen Masonic Lodge in Stevens Point donated two pieces of equipment during a ceremony at the Portage County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday. The gifts are K9 drug training boxes and a fire suppression unit. Sheriff Mike Lukas says the four drug boxes are...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Carl Sentenced to Life, Will be Eligible for Parole

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Jared Carl will be eligible for parole as part of a life sentence for first-degree homicide for killing Christian Schauer in late 2020 and leaving his body in the McMillian Marsh. Carl was in a Marathon County courtroom for sentencing on Monday, where Judge Suzanne...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Mosinee Woman Convicted In Drug Overdose Case

WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — A woman from Mosinee was sentenced to five years in prison on two felony charges after she provided the drugs that nearly killed a man earlier this year. 20 year old Ivy Zastrow-Hanson was convicted on Monday in Marathon County Court of recklessly endangering safety and delivery of heroin in the case. A man overdosed from the drugs on Nina Ave in Wausau on January 11th.
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Fourth Suspect in Schauer Homicide Pleads Not Guilty

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man who is said to have put a bounty on the head of Christian Schauer before he was killed by Jared Carl has entered a not guilty plea. Steven Crandall is facing one count of being a party to the crime of homicide on Wednesday and is being held in the Marathon County jail on a half-million dollar cash bond. Investigators say he wanted Schauer dead because he had stolen some prescription pills that Crandall was intending to sell, offering a $5,000 reward.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Temporary Changes in Kronenwetter Made to Accommodate New Staffers and Training

KRONENWETTER, WI (WSAU) — Residents in the Village of Kronenwetter are being asked to be patient as new staffers get trained into their positions. Interim Village Administrator Duane Gau says for now they are closing Village Hall on Fridays through early October to allow for all-staff training. He knows it may be an inconvenience for some, but he says it’s necessary if they will be able to provide the level of service that residents expect in the future. “We’re basically looking to set up that day to train staff,” said Gau.
KRONENWETTER, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Wausau City Council Holds Committee Meeting on Mall Redevelopment

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau’s City Council held a Committee of the Whole meeting on the proposed mall redevelopment project on Tuesday. The session began with representatives from Wausau Opportunity Zone and T. Wall Enterprises doubling down on their commitment to the project. “We are trying to meet...
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Lincoln County Parents Arrested on Drug Charges After Welfare Check

TOWN OF PINE RIVER, WI (WSAU) — A well-being check on a one-year-old child in Lincoln County led to the arrest of two people for multiple drug charges. Officers received a tip last week stating that the child’s parents, a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man from Merrill, were distributing and using drugs out of the home while caring for their child. During the investigation, officers learned that the mother had been using various drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, and meth in the last two weeks. Investigators also found an undisclosed amount of drugs in the home as well.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI

