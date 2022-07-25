Woodchucks Split DH, Rafters Top Mallards

KRONENWETTER, WI (WSAU) — Residents in the Village of Kronenwetter are being asked to be patient as new staffers get trained into their positions. Interim Village Administrator Duane Gau says for now they are closing Village Hall on Fridays through early October to allow for all-staff training. He knows it may be an inconvenience for some, but he says it’s necessary if they will be able to provide the level of service that residents expect in the future. “We’re basically looking to set up that day to train staff,” said Gau.

