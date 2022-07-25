ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norcross, GA

Norcross claims bragging rights in inaugural Gwinnett basketball alumni tournament

By Will Hammock will.hammock@gwinnettdailypost.com
gwinnettprepsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDACULA — A basketball program used to celebrating championships claimed another one Sunday night at Dacula High School. Norcross defeated...

www.gwinnettprepsports.com

gwinnettprepsports.com

Dexter McCleon Jr. selected for Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival

Suwanee resident Dexter McCleon Jr., who attends Buford, was selected for the third annual 12U Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival. The event is scheduled for Aug. 14 at noon at the East Cobb Baseball Complex in Marietta, and provides participants with baseball-related activities as well as philanthropy work ahead of the game.
SUWANEE, GA
sicemdawgs.com

UGA football sets 2022 Homecoming game

The UGA football Homecoming game for the 2022 season has been set, SicEmDawgs.com has confirmed. The date of the 2022 UGA football Homecoming game is listed on the Grady College of Journalism website and was confirmed by UGA’s sports information department. Georgia’s 2022 Homecoming game will be played on...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

2 Clayton County physicians ranked among Top Doctors in Atlanta Magazine

ATLANTA — Twenty-three physicians from Georgia Urology – the largest urology practice in Georgia – rank among Atlanta’s Top Doctors in Atlanta magazine’s July issue including Riverdale physicians Dr. Daniel Canter and Dr. Barry M. Zisholtz . The list annually honors notable physicians among the...
ATLANTA, GA
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Atlanta

Atlanta may not be located on the coast or have the brand recognition of seafood cities like Maine, Charleston, New Orleans, or San Diego, but make no mistake—the local seafood scene is actually pretty incredible. From Kimball House to Wahoo! Grill, many of the city’s seafood restaurants pride themselves on securing the best and freshest ingredients possible, whether that means bringing in fish from the Gulf Coast or the Blue Ridge Mountains. Furthermore, while there are some more affordable and cozy fish markets and neighborhood eateries that will undoubtedly blow you away, many of Atlanta’s most renowned restaurants serving seafood are more elevated and upscale, which means that in addition to getting some great fish, you’ll also be getting a great experience. From luxurious fine dining restaurants that offer the best fruits de mer to no-frills neighborhood joints with mouthwatering fish platters, here are 15 restaurants where you can get the best seafood in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Nationwide Report

2 people dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)

2 people dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)Nationwide Report. On early Saturday morning, two people lost their lives following a single-vehicle crash in Atlanta. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of James P. Brawley Drive in northwest Atlanta near the intersection with Orr Street at 1:45 a.m. after getting reports of a car accident [...]
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

On-site hiring event slated for July 27 in Morrow

MORROW — WorkSource Georgia is hosting an on-site hiring event July 27. The event will be held at 3000 Corporate Center Drive in Morrow from 11 a.m. to noon. To request interview time, email Clayton@worksourceatlreg.org. Companies hiring. • Golden State Foods. Helper Surplus $14/hr. after 6 mos. $17.66/hr. Compounder...
MORROW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Breman bank robber wore hat of popular Atlanta BBQ chain

BREMAN, Ga. - Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the distinctive look worn by a man who robbed a Breman bank on Tuesday. Breman police said around 1:30 p.m. the man entered the Bank of the Ozarks near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Georgia Highway 78. It was not immediately clear how much money the man made off with, if any.
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

I’m homeless in Atlanta due to an eviction. What can I do?

"No apartment will rent to me even though I have a job. What can I do? Thanks for any kind advice." (Jay) Google homelessness resources in Atlanta. Many nonprofits assist with getting housing set up when you're facing obstacles. Be persistent and if you call a place that can't assist then ask of they have any referrals for you. I would do this first for the short term and then look at the other options people have posted for you. Some nonprofits can even help with shared living arrangements or alternative living situations like a tiny home or RV. ——Penny Rode.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Wednesday Wind Down in the Point

We are hosting our next Wednesday Wind Down on July 27th in the Downtown Commons! Headlining the show, is none other than the ICONIC Grammy award-winning LEGENDARY Stephanie Mills!. With musical performances from Donell Jones, Algebra Blessett, and The Soul Cartel Band, you won't want to miss this!. Hosted by...
EAST POINT, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $8,000,000 Magnificent Estate Offers Plenty of Space for Parties and Events in Sandy Springs

The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home featuring massive entertainer’s kitchen with 3 enormous islands for cooking, prep, and serving now available for sale. This home located at 6420 Riverside Dr NW, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 08 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms with 23,137 square feet of living spaces. Call Joe Weathers (Phone: 770 691-1560), Tanner Davis (Phone: 678-389-1010, 770-240-2004) – Atlanta Communities for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

McDonough company wants answers about missing semi-truck

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - A Georgia outdoor-equipment company brings their semi to a truck company for service, but they say someone stole their rig right out of the yard where it was supposed to get fixed. McDonough Equipment and Attachments says they dropped off their tractor trailer months ago for maintenance....
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Suspect shoots man, carjacks woman at SW Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA - Police are on the lookout for a woman wanted for a shooting and carjacking at a southwest Atlanta gas station Tuesday morning. Atlanta police say the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at a Chevron gas station on the 1300 block of Metropolitan Parkway. According to investigators, the incident...
ATLANTA, GA

