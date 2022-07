Nebraska Innovation Campus has partnered with local organizations to offer and host the Nebraska Bluegrass Concert Series. The live music concert series is free and open to the public. It will feature bluegrass bands from the Appalachian regions, Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and Lincoln-based groups. The concerts will take place at 6 p.m. in the plaza at Nebraska Innovation Campus on Aug. 10, Sept. 14 and Oct. 12. Food and drink will be available for purchase from The Mill Coffee and Bistro starting at 5 p.m.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO