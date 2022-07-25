Police beat for Monday, July 25

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several roads will be closed in Springfield this week as construction or special events take place or continue from last week. Part of Ninth and Jefferson Streets will be closing Thursday at 7:30 a.m. to allow for work being performed by Ameren. The northbound curb lane on Ninth will be closed 250 feet to the north and south the intersection with Jefferson and the westbound curb lane on Jefferson will be closed for 250 feet past Ninth. Ameren’s work is expected to be complete by 4 p.m. on Thursday.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO