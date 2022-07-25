ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Police beat for Monday, July 25

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice, fire and other public safety reports from Jacksonville and the surrounding...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Police: Individual robbed at gunpoint in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers are looking for a male suspect who robbed a person at gunpoint at the County Market located at 1501 S Dirksen Pkwy in Springfield. According to Police, on July 19, at approximately 10:45 p.m. after being followed by an older model black vehicle...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Two arrested in Springfield gun, drug bust

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested last week in Springfield during the execution of an arrest and search warrant. Shaquille Peak, 22 of Springfield, was arrested at a house in the 5300 block of Whitetail Drive after Springfield Police officers and U.S. Marshals obtained an arrest warrant for him. They also arrested a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during July 17-23, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Tameka Turner of Carlinville is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth and driving on a suspended license in connection with a May 13 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

2 Springfield residents arrested after stolen gun dropped from window

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people are facing charges after a Springfield Police Officer saw someone drop a handgun out of a window. It happened Friday while Springfield officers and the USMS Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force were executing an arrest warrant at a home in the 5300 block of Whitetail Drive.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Jacksonville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, IL
Morgan County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
newschannel20.com

Crime Stoppers looking for man seen in Northgate neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield police are looking for the man pictured below as part of an investigation. Police are trying to identify him after he was seen on several cameras in the Northgate neighborhood in the early morning hours. Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Quincy Teen Missing For More Than Two Months

It’s been more than 2 months since a Quincy, Illinois teen has been seen. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported 16 year old Aliyah Morrison as a missing and/or runaway juvenile back on June 16th. Morrison was last seen in the Quincy area on May 24th. Morrison is...
QUINCY, IL
WAND TV

Crash in Chestnut leaves 1 dead

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Clinton woman is dead after a crash in Logan County. According to the Logan County Coroner, Cheyenna A. Lane, 24, of Clinton died Monday, July 25 at 8:33 a.m. after a crash involving a semi on 1100th Street and 2175th Avenue in Chestnut. The...
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Police Report Sheds More Light On Inflatable Rat Incident

A Springfield police report says an employee of Staab Funeral Home admitted to damaging an inflatable rat that had been set up outside the business because she said the display was “embarrassing and wrong.”. A copy of the report, obtained by WMAY’s Greg Bishop, says police were dispatched to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Libby Lane
spotonillinois.com

Injured man found at Carlinville sewer plant

CARLINVILLE - Workers arriving at the Carlinville sewer plant offices Monday found an injured man inside. Police were called at 6:51 a.m. and requested assistance from Gillespie Benld Area Ambulance Service. Police determined the man, who name and age were not released, had been skateboarding... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
CARLINVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man charged after altercation in Target parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Springfield is facing multiple charges following a physical altercation in a Target parking lot last week. Ira Smith, 70, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, along with one count each of vehicular invasion, false impersonation of a peace officer, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint. He […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Canton Police Seeking Information on Missing Teen

The Canton Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a missing teen who may be traveling through the area on the way to Texas. Canton Police put out a bulletin Saturday evening for 17 year old Elisha A. Putnam who was last seen at the Country Club Apartments in Canton. Putnam stands approximately 5’6” tall, weighs 130 pounds, has blonde hair, hazel eyes, and fair skin. She also has a nose ring and may be carrying a backpack of unknown color. No photos have been provided.
CANTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield man sentenced to 7 years for intent to sell meth

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man will spend several years in federal prison on meth charges. Michael Bale, 44, was sentenced on Friday to seven years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine. Bale was indicted in March 2020 and pleaded...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Police Beat#Drug Paraphernalia#Citations#Jb Hawks#Lakeview Terrace
WTAX

Man arrested for impersonating federal agent

A 70 year old Springfield man has been arrested on a variety of charges of stemming from an incident at Target on Freedom Drive. Police say last Thursday Ira Smith blocked a woman’s vehicle from leaving its parking space with his truck. He then told the woman he was...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Former Taylorville native pleads guilty to unlawful grooming

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A former Taylorville native pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts on Monday. Zachary C. Crowley, 34, was charged with two counts of unlawful grooming and one count of distribution of harmful material to a minor. All counts are Class 4 felonies. Crowley pleaded guilty to...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Construction, triathlon closing roads in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several roads will be closed in Springfield this week as construction or special events take place or continue from last week. Part of Ninth and Jefferson Streets will be closing Thursday at 7:30 a.m. to allow for work being performed by Ameren. The northbound curb lane on Ninth will be closed 250 feet to the north and south the intersection with Jefferson and the westbound curb lane on Jefferson will be closed for 250 feet past Ninth. Ameren’s work is expected to be complete by 4 p.m. on Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
newschannel20.com

Woman arrested for damaging inflatable rat outside funeral home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A woman was arrested Monday during a protest outside Staab Funeral Home in Springfield. Protesters tell us they rallied outside the funeral home in protest over Staab hiring a roofer who is not part of a union. At some point during the protest, a woman...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Changes could come to 4th Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield could be one step closer to two-way streets downtown. At Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting, the alderman moved forward with plans that include changing the 4th Street from one way, to two way. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says it's been...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WQAD

1 person is stabbed to death in Macomb

MACOMB, Ill. — One person was killed after being stabbed in Macomb. Macomb Police said the incident occurred Sunday morning, July 24 in the city's downtown square. Authorities said it stemmed from an argument. A person of interest was taken into custody. No identities of the victim or potential...
MACOMB, IL
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy