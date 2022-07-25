ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

5 rescued from Green River in Auburn

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
Multiple agencies worked to rescue five people from the Green River in Auburn on Sunday night, Puget Sound Fire and the King County Zone 3 public information officer tweeted.

The rescue started just after 9 p.m. on the Kummer Bridge. The bridge was closed in both directions as crews worked to get the five people back to dry land.

Puget Sound Fire, the Valley Regional Fire Authority, South King Fire and Rescue, and Medic One all assisted the Enumclaw Fire Department in the rescue.

None of the five people were injured.

Comments / 7

Kent Olson
2d ago

when you're writing an article such as this you need to help educate the public so they don't get into the same situation please explain what the situation was

Accidents
