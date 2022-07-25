5 rescued from Green River in Auburn

Multiple agencies worked to rescue five people from the Green River in Auburn on Sunday night, Puget Sound Fire and the King County Zone 3 public information officer tweeted.

The rescue started just after 9 p.m. on the Kummer Bridge. The bridge was closed in both directions as crews worked to get the five people back to dry land.

Puget Sound Fire, the Valley Regional Fire Authority, South King Fire and Rescue, and Medic One all assisted the Enumclaw Fire Department in the rescue.

None of the five people were injured.

