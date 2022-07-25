ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, AR

Benton police involved in shooting that leaves 1 dead

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwmL5_0grb7MBl00
(Getty Images)

BENTON, Ark. – Police in Benton are investigating a late-night shooting incident on Sunday that involved officers and left one person dead.

According to officials with the Benton Police Department, the incident happened shortly after 8:15 p.m.

Police are not releasing the identity of the suspect until their family has been notified.

Officials with the BNPD are also not releasing the name of the officer involved, but did confirm that they did not suffer injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing, check back for more updates as information becomes available.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, AR
City
Benton, AR
THV11

Benton police investigating fatal officer involved shooting

BENTON, Ark. — Benton police have started investigating an officer involved shooting that happened around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday. Police have said that the unnamed victim died as a result of the incident and are waiting until next of kin is notified before they identify them. According to reports,...
THV11

Little Rock police search for runaway teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 17-year-old Tacarra Shaw ran away from her home on July 10, 2022, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red hoodie. According to reports, they believe she...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Nexstar#Violent Crime#Bnpd
WKRG News 5

Arkansas man arrested after threatening to do mass shooting at Louisiana and Mississippi high schools

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, July 24, 2022, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Vidalia Police Department and was made aware of a threat of a mass shooting against Natchez and Vidalia High Schools. Authorities were able to identify and […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
THV11

Little Rock man and dog survive hit-and-run

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Walking across intersections can be dangerous, especially at night— one Little Rock man experienced this danger firsthand after a car hit him and his dog on Friday night. Andrew Appler and his dog Rugar were walking back from dinner when a truck hit them...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

North Little Rock woman warns of mail theft

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (AR) — One North Little Rock woman said she was a victim of mail theft and hopes her experience will caution others. Lauren D'Onofrio, a resident of North Little Rock, said she went to check her mail Tuesday morning and found her mail had been stolen.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

Conway Police Department trains for school protection

CONWAY, Ark. – Conway schools have another level of protection after recent police training. Last week, the Conway Police Department participated in what it called “Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training” at Conway schools. Officers engaged in various responses to possible situations, including infiltration techniques, moving with and against a group, field care and a range of “what if” scenarios.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Liquor theft at Stickyz Rock'n'Roll Chicken Shack

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery at Stickyz Rock'n'Roll Chicken Shack after the business reported a man stealing bottles of liquor from the bar. Danielle Deedon, an employee at Stickyz, witnessed the crime and attempted the confront the individual.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy