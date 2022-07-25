Board of Building and Zoning Appeals Public Hearing

In just over eight months, the Opportunity Corridor appears to have become an “opportunity” for trash and weeds, and it will soon be the roadway of “abominable trees.” What was supposed to be an attractive tree-lined boulevard gateway to University Circle and an appealing invitation to business growth has already become a sorry-looking roadway. Showcased along the way are: 1) dead and dying trees, with most surviving trees well on the way to becoming ugly bushes due to neglect and no pruning, 2) weeds overwhelming the landscape, and 3) thrown-out trash that is quickly attracting ever more trash. There are no signs encouraging Corridor drivers to take the opportunity to be responsible and not throw trash out the window.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO