Board of Building and Zoning Appeals Public Hearing

CLEVELAND — A first-of-its-kind report put together by a Cleveland City Council member shows what has happened over the years when basic city services have fallen short of citizen expectations. The report published by Ward 12 Council member Rebecca Maurer, which examined three months of call data, shows residents are nearly twice as likely to call the ward office for basic city services instead of the very resource built to handle them, Cleveland’s 311 system.
When Ward 12 Cleveland City Councilperson Rebecca Maurer arrived at City Hall in January to begin her first term, she hadn't thought much about constituent services. She understood that councilpeople were often residents' first call when they wanted to complain about broken streetlights, potholes or noisy neighbors. But she envisioned this direct service work as only one component of the job. Equally important, she thought, should be shepherding ward development projects and working on citywide policy and legislation.
New data released by a freshman Cleveland City Council member confirms an unwritten, unglamorous rule of city politics: Whether they like it or not, council members have become Cleveland’s de facto customer service department. According to the report by Ward 12’s Rebecca Maurer, residents often bypass the city’s 311...
