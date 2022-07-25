Police Reports: Two cars stolen in Northfield; graffiti at golf course

These reports were pulled from the latest police summaries provided by departments in our coverage area (Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe).

WILMETTE

July 20

• A bicycle reportedly was stolen overnight from the Gillson Beach House, 700 Michigan Avenue.

• A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen around 5 p.m. from the 3200 block of Old Glenview Road.

July 16

• A suitcase reportedly was stolen from the 400 block of Laurel Avenue.

July 15

• Multiple signs near Canal Shores Golf Course in the 200 block of Linden Avenue reportedly were vandalized with graffiti.

• Graffiti reportedly was found on the Music Theater Works building at 516 4th St.

• A package reportedly was stolen from a front porch in the 800 block of 16th Street.

WINNETKA

July 15

• An unlocked car reportedly was stolen overnight from the 1100 block of Ash Street.

GLENCOE

July 13

• A resident’s employer reportedly was contacted by an unknown individual who tried to change the resident’s direct deposit information.

NORTHFIELD

July 13

• A car reportedly was stolen from Fields BMW, 700 W. Frontage Road. Police say the car was tracked via GPS and returned to the dealership.

July 12

• A car reportedly was stolen from a driveway in the 200 block of Dickens Street. Police say the car was discovered later that day and returned to the owner.

• A damaged car recovered in the 200 block of Dickens Street reportedly was stolen from a location in Chicago.

July 11

• A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a car parked in the 1700 block of Northfield.

• Numerous items reportedly were stolen from the Walgreens at 1825 Willow Road.

KENILWORTH

No activity reported from July 15-22.

The Record’s police reports are taken from police-activity summaries prepared by local police departments. Police Reports contain public information from preliminary reports and are not a complete listing of all police activity. The Record does not publish the names of individuals arrested for nonviolent crimes in preliminary reports unless the incident is a matter of public safety or has broad community implications. All arrestees are innocent until proven guilty.

