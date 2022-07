YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department said that on Tuesday a man and woman were shot while sitting in their parked car in the 800 block of Clark Avenue. Dispatchers got the first call about the shooting at 2:25 a.m., according to police, and when officers arrived on scene they found the man and woman with non-life threatening injuries.

