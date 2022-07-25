ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, ND

3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Lisbon available August 1

Times-Online
 3 days ago

www.times-online.com

Times-Online

For Rent

3 Bed Home for Rent 906 Ash St Lisbon Available Aug 1 Open House/Bids: Thu 7/28 5:30-9p Fri 7/29 2:30-9p Sat 7/30 8a-Noon & 1-4p By appointment 701-680-7988.
LISBON, ND
Times-Online

Stoudt-Miller builds new showroom

Since merging to form Stoudt-Miller Inc. at the beginning of this year, the joint Chrysler/Ford dealership has seen rapid growth, its facility expanding its service bays from around 10 to 22 – and now they are growing even more, assembling a 6500 square-foot Chrysler showroom adjacent to their sales floor, which will display up to four vehicles.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Times-Online

Ivy Realty cements its home-grown success

Co-owner of Ivy Real Estate Group, Loni Trapp, was named Realtor of the Year for 2022 by the Jamestown Board of Realtors, marking herself as the first Ivy agent to be honored since the brokerage’s founding in 2019. It is a milestone cementing the commitment to quality that Ivy...
JAMESTOWN, ND
City
Lisbon, ND
newsdakota.com

Local Gavilon Grain Facilities Acquired by Columbia Grain

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) -Eight Gavilon Grain Silos in Montana and North Dakota have been acquired by Columbia Grain International (CGI). This includes 3 facilities in Wolf Point and Chester, MT and Valley City, ND, which have been operating since 2014. Additionally, CGI has acquired the assets and employees in Moore, MT, Fairview, MT, New Rockford, ND, Carrington, ND, Rogers, ND, and Jamestown, ND.
JAMESTOWN, ND
kfgo.com

New waterpark slated to make a splash in Fargo in 2024

FARGO (KFGO) – A massive indoor waterpark is slated to make a splash in West Fargo in 2024. EPIC Companies has released its early plans for the 50,000 square-foot, family-friendly facility which will also include a seven-story, 125 room hotel and parking ramp. Eric Goolst, the park director, says a number of the features of the park won’t be found anywhere else.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Midco reporting outage in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Some Midco customers in the Fargo area say they're experiencing an outage. The Internet provider says they are currently working on the outage, and have not released specifics on the number of customers affected by it. One representative tells us that some that have lost connection have...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Fundraiser Set for Frontier Village Stagecoach & Horses

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Karen George has been the person behind the stage coach and mini horse rides at the Frontier Village for the past 17 years. She says she contracts with the Frontier Village to provide this staple feature. George says the costs to maintain the horses and...
JAMESTOWN, ND
#Housing List
Times-Online

BC 38 map

Effective today (07/27/22) Barnes County 38 will be closed 4.5 miles west of the city of Lit…
BARNES COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

World’s Largest Buffalo prepares to get a new paint job

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - A 63-year-old staple in Jamestown, the World’s Largest Buffalo, is being assessed and prepared for a new coat of paint. “Dakota Thunder” has grabbed the attention of spectators worldwide since 1959. The 60-ton sculpture has been painted before, but due to aging and the delicate nature of the monument, more needs to be done this time around.
JAMESTOWN, ND
kvrr.com

Two People Caught Breaking Into Moorhead Storage Units & Arrested

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Burglary charges are pending against two people caught breaking into storage units at North Star Storage in Moorhead. Police were tipped off by a concerned citizen around 3:30 this morning. They stopped and arrested 35-year-old Zachary Elstad and 42-year-old Jennifer Carow, who have no permanent...
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

Exclusive: Details on South Fargo retail business closing after 40 years

(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio has found out more details after a business entrenched in the Fargo-Moorhead community announced it is closing up shop next month. In an exclusive conversation, Laurie's owner Kristi Larson sat down with WDAY Radio to talk about her decision to wrap up the women's clothing business 40 years after it began.
FARGO, ND
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Road Closure Extended Through Wednesday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A road closure implemented Monday in Jamestown has been extended through Wednesday, July 27. A road closure on 5th St NE, between 15th Ave NE & 16th Ave NE will continue through 5:30 PM today, Wednesday, July 27. Construction signing will be put in place by the City Street Department.
JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

Audubon woman finalist in major magazine competition, aiming to help domestic violence survivors with prize money

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - $25,000 is on the line for one Audubon, Minn. woman who has found herself as one of the last standing in a major magazine contest. Brittany VanHorn is now a quarterfinalist in Maxim Magazine’s Cover Girl Competition with the winner landing a photoshoot in Paris, the cash prize and the cover of the magazine’s next issue.
AUDUBON, MN
newsdakota.com

Semi Pickup Crash Near Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – A pickup hauling a trailer sideswiped a semi parked along the side of Interstate 94 on Monday, July 25th at 9:25am near mile marker 293. Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind said no injuries were reported in this incident. Niewind said officers from the Barnes...
VALLEY CITY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Machine Gun Kelly takes stage at FargoDome Wednesday

(Fargo, ND) -- If you like hip hop and alternative rock, you're in for a treat tonight at the FargoDome. Cleveland-native Machine Gun Kelly will be live on stage at 8pm Wednesday evening. The 32-year-old artist is coming to Fargo as part of his 'Mainstream Sellout' tour, and has produced six studio albums in his time as an artist.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Four people arrested in Fargo SWAT raid. Bitzero to use old military installation. New covid treatment for North Dakota.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:Two people were arrested and others detained during a SWAT raid in Fargo this morning. We are learning more about Bitzero's plan for crypto mining in North Dakota. How they plan to use an old military installation. North Dakota health officials say a new covid-19 vaccine will soon be available in the state.
FARGO, ND
Times-Online

Pickleball comes to VC

Though the skies threatened to rain and the wind buffeted the court, a group of erstwhile athletes nevertheless answered the call to action on Saturday morning, stepping onto the court to play in Valley City Parks and Recreation’s first ever Pickleball Tournament. Five teams partook in a round-robin tournament,...
VALLEY CITY, ND

