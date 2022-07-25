3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Lisbon available August 1

Since merging to form Stoudt-Miller Inc. at the beginning of this year, the joint Chrysler/Ford dealership has seen rapid growth, its facility expanding its service bays from around 10 to 22 – and now they are growing even more, assembling a 6500 square-foot Chrysler showroom adjacent to their sales floor, which will display up to four vehicles.
Co-owner of Ivy Real Estate Group, Loni Trapp, was named Realtor of the Year for 2022 by the Jamestown Board of Realtors, marking herself as the first Ivy agent to be honored since the brokerage’s founding in 2019. It is a milestone cementing the commitment to quality that Ivy...
A popular retail store in North Dakota recently announced that it would be closing its doors after nearly four decades of business. Laurie's, a popular women's clothing store in North Dakota, recently announced on its business Facebook page that the boutique would be closing its doors on August 31, 2022.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) -Eight Gavilon Grain Silos in Montana and North Dakota have been acquired by Columbia Grain International (CGI). This includes 3 facilities in Wolf Point and Chester, MT and Valley City, ND, which have been operating since 2014. Additionally, CGI has acquired the assets and employees in Moore, MT, Fairview, MT, New Rockford, ND, Carrington, ND, Rogers, ND, and Jamestown, ND.
FARGO (KFGO) – A massive indoor waterpark is slated to make a splash in West Fargo in 2024. EPIC Companies has released its early plans for the 50,000 square-foot, family-friendly facility which will also include a seven-story, 125 room hotel and parking ramp. Eric Goolst, the park director, says a number of the features of the park won’t be found anywhere else.
(Fargo, ND) -- Some Midco customers in the Fargo area say they're experiencing an outage. The Internet provider says they are currently working on the outage, and have not released specifics on the number of customers affected by it. One representative tells us that some that have lost connection have...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Karen George has been the person behind the stage coach and mini horse rides at the Frontier Village for the past 17 years. She says she contracts with the Frontier Village to provide this staple feature. George says the costs to maintain the horses and...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - A 63-year-old staple in Jamestown, the World’s Largest Buffalo, is being assessed and prepared for a new coat of paint. “Dakota Thunder” has grabbed the attention of spectators worldwide since 1959. The 60-ton sculpture has been painted before, but due to aging and the delicate nature of the monument, more needs to be done this time around.
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Burglary charges are pending against two people caught breaking into storage units at North Star Storage in Moorhead. Police were tipped off by a concerned citizen around 3:30 this morning. They stopped and arrested 35-year-old Zachary Elstad and 42-year-old Jennifer Carow, who have no permanent...
(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio has found out more details after a business entrenched in the Fargo-Moorhead community announced it is closing up shop next month. In an exclusive conversation, Laurie's owner Kristi Larson sat down with WDAY Radio to talk about her decision to wrap up the women's clothing business 40 years after it began.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A road closure implemented Monday in Jamestown has been extended through Wednesday, July 27. A road closure on 5th St NE, between 15th Ave NE & 16th Ave NE will continue through 5:30 PM today, Wednesday, July 27. Construction signing will be put in place by the City Street Department.
FARGO (KFGO) – Like most local governments, the city of Fargo has a large operating cost for its fleet of vehicles. The spike in fuel prices has not helped. But Fargo has avoided the unexpected record high prices by pre-buying the fuel a half-year in advance, saving thousands, even millions of dollars.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - $25,000 is on the line for one Audubon, Minn. woman who has found herself as one of the last standing in a major magazine contest. Brittany VanHorn is now a quarterfinalist in Maxim Magazine’s Cover Girl Competition with the winner landing a photoshoot in Paris, the cash prize and the cover of the magazine’s next issue.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – A pickup hauling a trailer sideswiped a semi parked along the side of Interstate 94 on Monday, July 25th at 9:25am near mile marker 293. Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind said no injuries were reported in this incident. Niewind said officers from the Barnes...
(Fargo, ND) -- If you like hip hop and alternative rock, you're in for a treat tonight at the FargoDome. Cleveland-native Machine Gun Kelly will be live on stage at 8pm Wednesday evening. The 32-year-old artist is coming to Fargo as part of his 'Mainstream Sellout' tour, and has produced six studio albums in his time as an artist.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:Two people were arrested and others detained during a SWAT raid in Fargo this morning. We are learning more about Bitzero's plan for crypto mining in North Dakota. How they plan to use an old military installation. North Dakota health officials say a new covid-19 vaccine will soon be available in the state.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo City Commission is considering making changes to a few city ordinances regarding noise, sidewalk performers, and food carts. City officials say the big issue is the noise at night. The city is recommending limiting hours between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., every...
Though the skies threatened to rain and the wind buffeted the court, a group of erstwhile athletes nevertheless answered the call to action on Saturday morning, stepping onto the court to play in Valley City Parks and Recreation’s first ever Pickleball Tournament. Five teams partook in a round-robin tournament,...
Comments / 0