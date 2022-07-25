3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Lisbon available August 1

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - A 63-year-old staple in Jamestown, the World’s Largest Buffalo, is being assessed and prepared for a new coat of paint. “Dakota Thunder” has grabbed the attention of spectators worldwide since 1959. The 60-ton sculpture has been painted before, but due to aging and the delicate nature of the monument, more needs to be done this time around.

