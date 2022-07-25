Tornado watch issued for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside Hospital has been named the second-best hospital in Pennsylvania in US News & World Report’s annual rankings released Tuesday. The rankings reviewed hospital performance overall as well as in specialties and procedures and conditions. UPMC Presbyterian/Shadyside, the region’s largest hospital with campuses in Oakland and Shadyside, was nationally ranked in nine specialties: Cancer (No. 16), Cardiology (No. 40), Diabetes/Endrocrinology (No. 25), Ear/Nose/Throat (No. 25), Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (No. 17), Geriatrics (No. 20), Neurology/Neurosurgery (No. 32), Pulmonary/Lung Surgery (No. 29), and Urology (No. 31). A number of procedures and treatment of conditions were considered high performing, just below being ranked.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO