Pittsburgh, PA

Tornado watch issued for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio. The watch has been issued through 7 a.m. for several northern counties in Pennsylvania and a few...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of NW Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of northwest Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The locations included Gary, Indiana, East Chicago, Indiana and Hobart, Indiana. The warning went into effect at about 3:45 p.m. CST, and expired at 4:45 p.m. CST. FOX 32 continues to track the...
HOBART, IN
WPXI Pittsburgh

US News names UPMC Presbyterian/Shadyside No. 2 hospital in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside Hospital has been named the second-best hospital in Pennsylvania in US News & World Report’s annual rankings released Tuesday. The rankings reviewed hospital performance overall as well as in specialties and procedures and conditions. UPMC Presbyterian/Shadyside, the region’s largest hospital with campuses in Oakland and Shadyside, was nationally ranked in nine specialties: Cancer (No. 16), Cardiology (No. 40), Diabetes/Endrocrinology (No. 25), Ear/Nose/Throat (No. 25), Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (No. 17), Geriatrics (No. 20), Neurology/Neurosurgery (No. 32), Pulmonary/Lung Surgery (No. 29), and Urology (No. 31). A number of procedures and treatment of conditions were considered high performing, just below being ranked.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Many Cleaning Up Following Severe Storms Overnight

JAMESTOWN – Many across our region are cleaning up damage caused by severe storms overnight. On Sunday afternoon and Sunday night, severe thunderstorms moved across Northwestern Pennsylvania and Western New York. As a result of heavy wind and rain, viewers reported downed trees across Chautauqua County. In Kennedy, many...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Tornado confirmed in western Ohio

TROY, Ohio (WCMH) — An EF1 tornado touched down in western Ohio during a line of powerful storms moving through the state Saturday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado touched down in Troy, Miami County, at approximately 10:45 a.m. and lasted for three minutes, tearing a swath of damage approximately 1.8 miles long.
TROY, OH
Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in multiple places in the state to fly at half-staff. The flag order issued Monday applies to Clark County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The reasoning for the order is to honor the life and service of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday.
OHIO STATE
Morning storm passes, but more rain on the way for Pittsburgh region

After a severe thunderstorm warning passed on Sunday morning, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for additional storms that could reach the region later in the day. NWS officials said the risk remains for additional severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening, with damaging wind being the main...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania’s Best Amusement Parks: A Thrill Seeker’s Guide

Pennsylvania is home to some of the best amusement parks in the country. If you’re looking for a thrill, you’ll find it at one of these parks. From coasters that will make your heart race to water rides that will soak you to the bone, Pennsylvania’s amusement parks have something for everyone. So put on your sunscreen and get ready for some fun!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Longtime Butler Radio Owners Bid Farewell

The Butler Radio Network will be under new management soon as the current ownership group has agreed to sell the five radio stations to a long-time western Pennsylvania broadcaster. Frank Iorio, Jr, former long-time owner of radio stations in Beaver County, and more recently WJAS in Pittsburgh, will acquire Butler...
BUTLER, PA
Heat Advisory: Several PA counties affected

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With near record heat expected again on Sunday, a heat advisory has been issued for multiple Pennsylvania counties. Here are the counties that will be affected. Columbia, Lackawanna, and Luzerne counties will be in a heat advisory on Sunday, July 24, from 1 p.m. to 7...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

