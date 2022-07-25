Planning for garden losses to disease, insects, critters

Because it is my job to identify pest problems in gardens and landscapes, I recently saw a quote from an unknown author that really spoke to me. The quote was: “If nothing is eating your garden, then it is not part of the ecosystem.”

I got a chuckle out of this particular quote and moved on. However, I have been thinking quite a bit about it ever since.

When we plant our gardens we are hoping they stay perfect and grow with no issues. But if you have ever planted a garden, then you know for a fact that is never the case. We love to see certain kinds of insects in our backyard gardens like bees, butterflies and ladybugs. But we all know that insects like aphids, squash vine borers and many others also end up in our gardens.

There are plenty of planting guides that can direct you on how many plants per person to plant in your garden. I think these are wonderful guides to help you plan so that you don’t end up with pounds and pounds of excess produce that you can’t give away, because even your neighbors are sick of your summer squash. The issue with these guides is that they don’t account for the few plants you are guaranteed to lose to disease, insects, or critter damage.

When you notice disease or insect damage it is important to take swift action to treat the problem so you can work on saving the rest of your garden. But we do have to accept that some plants will end up becoming past saving. You also have to acknowledge that in some cases there is no treatment or control for the problem and you just need to plan accordingly.

Rabbits are a wonderful example of this. If you struggle with rabbits getting into your home garden and no barrier method you have used to keep them out is working, it might be time to consider planting a little extra to keep them fed. Better to work with the natural ecosystem than to fight it in many cases.

Planting parsley is another great example of this. When you plant parsley, there’s a very high chance that you will have swallowtail caterpillars invade. We certainly don’t want to get rid of those, because we want to encourage their adult stage as pollinators. For this reason, it is always my suggestion to plant twice as much parsley as you think you will need, so you actually have some after they have moved in and had their fill.

Of course it is so frustrating to see the hard work we do establishing our gardens disappear at the metaphorical hands of disease, insects and critters. But if we plan for the damage then the loss doesn’t feel quite as impactful.

This is not to say you shouldn’t treat when you see damage; just be prepared for the loss. It is important to remember that we need to coexist with the other creatures in our ecosystem.

If you have any questions about identifying insects or diseases in your garden or treatment options, contact the Pasquotank Cooperative Extension Office at 338-3954.

Grace Manzer Atkins is a horticulture agent with the Pasquotank Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.