Maybe it’s because I’m no great sports fan – a bad start to a column about sportsx, but just run with me a moment – that I could never understand the point of the Commonwealth Games.They regularly and neatly fill the gaps in the cycle between the Olympic Games, and, as such they’re a bit like eating between meals. The Commonwealth Games are the sarnie you might have between lunch and dinner, just to keep you going, but you could easily live without. A bit of an indulgence, if you will.The obviously flaw is that – unlike the Olympics,...

SPORTS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO