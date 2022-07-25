ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royalton, MN

State Patrol reports Royalton man's injuries 'life threatening' in rollover

By Zach Hacker zach.hacker@apgecm.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rasyx_0grb0if600
The intersection of Highway 10 and 68th Street in Bellevue Township, circled on the map, was the site of a rollover accident that left a Royalton man seriously injured, Saturday, July 23. Image from Google Maps

A Royalton man was severely injured, Saturday, July 23, when he was involved in a crash on Highway 10.

Alan David Schumer, 52, Royalton, sustained “life threatening” injuries as a result of the single-vehicle accident, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The extent and nature of his injuries were not disclosed.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morrison County, MN
