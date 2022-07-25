ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Joni Mitchell sings, steals show with surprise Newport Folk Festival concert

By Ann Powers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Mills
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Marcus Mumford
Person
Taylor Goldsmith
Person
Leonard Cohen
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Tim Hardin
Person
Nina Simone
Person
Robert Altman
Person
Judy Collins
Person
Joni Mitchell
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy