ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego approves nation's first childcare center for police officers

CBS 8
CBS 8
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbs8.com

Comments / 7

Betty Medley
4d ago

the City used to have a child care facility across from what used to be the World trade center building complex where I worked for Park & Rec years ago. maybe they decided to open this up to PD personnel. Grave hours can be gruelling & let's not forget that they perform shift changes on a frequent schedule so basically your child care center would have to be open 24 hrs!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gloria
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council#San Diego Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy