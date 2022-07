If you had to pick one personality trait that you’d most want to see in a pilot, it might likely be the ability to remain calm and collected in a stressful situation. If you apply that same rationale to the leadership of a $1.5 trillion technology company that is in the midst of the sharpest (-30%) and longest (nearly nine months) correction in its 18-year history as a public company, than Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet, might be your kind of guy, as the 50-year-old executive is showing zero signs of distress or dismay atop the company he’s piloted since 2015.

