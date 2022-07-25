ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Woodchucks Split DH, Rafters Top Mallards

By Tom King
 3 days ago

FOND DU LAC (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks split a Sunday doubleheader with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders with Fondy winning game one 12-4 and the Woodchucks taking the nightcap 19-6. In game one the Woodchucks had a 4-1 led but...

