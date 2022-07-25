Woodchucks Split DH, Rafters Top Mallards

FOND DU LAC (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks split a Sunday doubleheader with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders with Fondy winning game one 12-4 and the Woodchucks taking the nightcap 19-6. In game one the Woodchucks had a 4-1 led but...
WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters continue their success to win the first game of the series against the Wausau Woodchucks 10-4. The Rafters scored four runs in the sixth with a home run by Nate Nankil (California State University, Fullerton) and an RBI on an error by Brendan Bobo (California State University, Fullerton). Nankil had three hits with three RBI and one stolen base.
WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — The AAA American Legion Baseball State Tournament begins today in Sheboygan. Marshfield is the Region 2 representative and will face Eau Claire this afternoon at 1:45 pm. The other first day matchups have Middleton playing Manitowoc at 11am, De Pere faces Fond du Lac at 4:30 and Genoa City plays Sheboygan at 7:45pm.
MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — Less than two weeks before the Primary, US Senate Candidate Alex Lasry dropped out of the US Senate race. The Milwaukee Bucks executive announced on Wednesday, endorsing frontrunner Mandala Barnes. “Since the first day that I got into this race, I’ve wanted to run a...
STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — The newest Veterans of Foreign Wars Post is coming to Stevens Point. WAOW-TV reports that the Post will be named after Amherst native Eugene A. Uhl III who died while serving in Iraq in 2003. Al Tessman is the organizer and will be the...
ANTIGO, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – Wisconsin has disbursed nearly $60-million in funding from the bi-partisan infrastructure law to counties and municipalities for road improvements. But local roads in our area haven’t seen any of that money yet. Antigo is hoping to change that. It’s submitted a grant for 3.3...
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Marathon County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Bauknecht spent Wednesday afternoon patrolling county roads. Within a two-hour session, Bauknecht pulled a driver over for going 84 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The driver was given a ticket, and as of Monday,...
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Marathon County Judge has denied a request from Henry West to withdraw his no contest pleas and instead has set a new sentencing date for him. The 67-year-old was in court on Wednesday where Judge Gregory Huber denied his request to withdraw the plea, which was announced this spring as part of a deal that dropped several charges against him stemming from the October 2019 incident.
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Jared Carl will be eligible for parole as part of a life sentence for first-degree homicide for killing Christian Schauer in late 2020 and leaving his body in the McMillian Marsh. Carl was in a Marathon County courtroom for sentencing on Monday, where Judge Suzanne...
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A homeless man’s service dog is missing in Stevens Point. Adam Bowles says his service dog went missing while he was taking a nap in Stevens Point. Bowles is not from the area; he’s been hopping from train to train. His 7-year-old...
WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — A woman from Mosinee was sentenced to five years in prison on two felony charges after she provided the drugs that nearly killed a man earlier this year. 20 year old Ivy Zastrow-Hanson was convicted on Monday in Marathon County Court of recklessly endangering safety and delivery of heroin in the case. A man overdosed from the drugs on Nina Ave in Wausau on January 11th.
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man who is said to have put a bounty on the head of Christian Schauer before he was killed by Jared Carl has entered a not guilty plea. Steven Crandall is facing one count of being a party to the crime of homicide on Wednesday and is being held in the Marathon County jail on a half-million dollar cash bond. Investigators say he wanted Schauer dead because he had stolen some prescription pills that Crandall was intending to sell, offering a $5,000 reward.
KRONENWETTER, WI (WSAU) — Residents in the Village of Kronenwetter are being asked to be patient as new staffers get trained into their positions. Interim Village Administrator Duane Gau says for now they are closing Village Hall on Fridays through early October to allow for all-staff training. He knows it may be an inconvenience for some, but he says it’s necessary if they will be able to provide the level of service that residents expect in the future. “We’re basically looking to set up that day to train staff,” said Gau.
TOWN OF PINE RIVER, WI (WSAU) — A well-being check on a one-year-old child in Lincoln County led to the arrest of two people for multiple drug charges. Officers received a tip last week stating that the child’s parents, a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man from Merrill, were distributing and using drugs out of the home while caring for their child. During the investigation, officers learned that the mother had been using various drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, and meth in the last two weeks. Investigators also found an undisclosed amount of drugs in the home as well.
