ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Former North Allegheny decathlete Ayden Owens-Delerme finishes 4th at World Championships

By Chris Harlan
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSlUz_0graxKg500
Associated Press Ayden Owens-Delerme competes in the decathlon javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday in Eugene, Ore.

Since his days running track at North Allegheny, Ayden Owens-Delerme has talked about winning world titles and Olympic medals. This weekend, the NCAA champion decathlete made his World Championships debut and proved those dreams aren’t too far off.

Competing against the sport’s best professional athletes, the 22-year-old college star finished fourth Sunday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., with a personal-best 8,532 points.

France’s Kevin Mayer won the world title with 8,816 points. Mayer, 30, is now a two-time world champion and has owned the world record since 2018.

Owens-Delerme was the youngest athlete to finish among the top five, meaning he should have more chances to earn medals in the future. In fact, he held the overall lead after Day 1, which included a world-class time in the 400 meters (45.07 seconds).

He finished Saturday’s five events with 4,606 points and continued to hold a slim lead after a second-place finish early Sunday in the 110-meter hurdles (13.88 seconds). He dropped in the standings after consecutive 16th-place finishes in the discus and pole vault and an 18th-place finish in the javelin.

Still, Owens-Delerme ended his World Championships debut strong with a winning time in the 1,500-meters, crossing the line in a personal-best 4 minutes, 13.02 seconds in the finale of the 10-event schedule.

His cumulative score was 75 points better than his NCAA-winning mark on the same track a month earlier. His best scores at Worlds came in the 400 meters (1,056 points), 110-meter hurdles (990), 100 meters (970 points) and long jump (970).

He added 860 points in the 1,500-meter run, 822 in the high jump, 788 in the shot put, 760 in the pole vault, 713 in the discus and 603 in the javelin.

Canada’s Pierce LePage finished second with 8,701 points, and American Zachery Ziemek was third with 8,676. Owens-Delerme was competing for Puerto Rico.

Tags: North Allegheny

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson ‘gutted’ after winning 800m silver at World Championships

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson told BBC Breakfast that she is “gutted” after winning silver in the women’s 800 meters at the World Athletics Championships. While she said her family were “cracking open the champagne,” she won’t be sipping any bubbly just yet as she is “still a little bit gutted” to lose out on the gold to US runner Athing Mu in Eugene, Oregon.
SPORTS
247Sports

Wildcats win gold for Team USA in 4x400m relay at World Championships

Former Kentucky track and field Wildcats Sydney McLaughlin and Abby Steiner brought home the gold for Team USA in the 4x400m relay to conclude the World Championships in Oregon late Sunday night. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. The Team USA...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Allegheny County, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Sports
People

Athing Mu Narrowly Wins 800m Gold as Team USA Cleans Up with 33 Medals at World Championships

Athing Mu became the first American woman to win the 800m at World Track and Field Championships on Sunday, adding to the U.S.'s record-breaking medal count. The 20-year-old runner beat out Britain's Keely Hodgkinson to win gold for Team USA. Mu covered the distance in 1 minute and 56.30 seconds — the fastest time in the world this year — with Hodgkinson slightly behind her at 1:56.38 after a late charge to the finish line.
SPORTS
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
264
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy