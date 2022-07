The dog days of summer refers to particularly hot and humid weather conditions, occurring between July 3 and Aug. 11 this year. The dog days also refer to a period of inactivity due to the oppressive heat. For the Greeks and Romans, the dog days coincided with the rising of the star, Sirius, in the constellation Canis majoris. This bright star, also known as “the dog star,” brought observations that when it appeared at sunrise, drought, pestilence and disease followed, and that both man and dogs went insane with the hot, dry sky. Sirius, during this time, happens to share the same region of sky as our sun, thus the thought that this star actually created the increased temperatures came about; however, the dog star has nothing to do with the extreme heat.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO