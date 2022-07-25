ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

QBot Malware Takes Advantage of Windows Calculator to Infect Devices

By Elain Brown
itechpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQbot malware now spreads through the Windows Calculator app. The QBot malware has been infecting devices with Windows operating systems by masking itself as a legitimate app. Qbot, also known as Qakbot, has been utilizing the Windows 7 Calculator software for DLL side-loading hacks since at least July 11....

www.itechpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

How to clear cache on your Android device

It just takes a couple of taps. Cached files are temporary data an app on your phone saves to make using the app easier. This could be login information, your favorite playlists, and other saved default info. Along the same lines are cookies, which are saved browsing information that makes using the browser on your phone easier. You might want to occasionally clear the phone’s app cache and cookies to save space, speed up the device, and troubleshoot. Here’s how to clear the cache and cookies on Android.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

How To Tell If Spyware Is Hiding On Your Android Phone

Spyware is a constant annoyance at best (and danger at worst) for any device connected to the internet, which is something Android users know all too well. From innocent-looking apps quietly taking control of phones to fraudulent system updates, the nefarious software seems to be everywhere, and it's almost never easy to deal with once it takes root. The best way to counteract spyware is to avoid getting it on your system in the first place.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Software#Internet Security#Infect Devices#Dll#Windowscodecs Dll#Pdf#Edge
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

How To Find Out If A Hacker Has Attacked You

Cybercrime is aimed at breaching networks to promote other criminal activities (e.g. cyberstalking, phishing and fraud) Computer crimes that target computing devices include viruses or DoS-denial-of-service attacks. Below we outline 6 signs in both categories that will let you know you have been hacked and how to act if your device is intruded upon. In all cases, the recommendation to be made in a timely manner is to restore the system to its pre-intrusion state.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ConsumerAffairs

Verizon rolls out new low-cost unlimited plan priced at $30 a month

Verizon may be sitting pretty atop the mobile carrier customer rankings with 142.8 million subscribers, but it’s putting pressure on its competition for more customers. On Wednesday, the company rolled out a new ultra-low plan called Welcome Unlimited, which is priced at $30 per line per month for four lines.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Parade

Why Verizon Is Sending Free Phones to Certain Customers

Some Verizon are suspicious after the phone company announced that it will be sending out free cell phones to select customers. Verizon opened in 2000, and like most cellular service providers, had its ups and downs over the years. With the rise of iPhones, 5G service, and other changes in the industry, it's tough to hold onto customers.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Browser Setting You Should Turn On Immediately In Case Of A Malware Attack

Few things compare to the fear you feel when you suspect or (even worse) can confirm that your computer or phone has been hacked. Malware attacks are becoming more common and the feeling remains the same: a sense of being violated and a helplessness at not knowing what data that attacker is snatching and where it will end up. The best remedy is prevention — but, once you do experience a malware attack, it’s important to act fast. A malware attack can ultimately end with hackers taking complete control of your computer or phone and its data. Whether the culprit is a virus, ransomware, or a trojan horse, red flags to look for include your apps crashing more often, unusual website activity that you didn’t initiate, and a battery that dwindles down fast. This is the one browser setting you should turn on immediately in case of a malware attack — and a few important tips to help prevent it from happening again.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Security tip: 5 reasons you need to replace your router now

Your router is responsible for sending Wi-Fi signals to your phone, laptop, smart TV, security cameras and more. This makes you especially vulnerable if your router is hacked. Yes, that can happen. Chinese threat actors are going after routers, telephone networks and online storage and using their combined power to...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Major Microsoft 365 blackout raises tough questions for software giant

A “physical fiber networking event” has caused a major outage to Microsoft 365 - including its Office software - that has raised concerns among cloud users. According to the company’s “Preliminary Post Incident Report (opens in new tab),” the outage lasted around 45 minutes between the hours of 11:05 AM and 11:50 AM UTC. The report reads: “This may have affected any user in Southern India trying to connect to Microsoft 365 services if they used a specific ISP provider.”
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Windows 10 update breaks USB printers functionality because of course it did

Windows 10 still has its share of bugs and breaks with each new update, with the latest update released on June 28, 2022, breaking USB printer functionality. According to Microsoft (opens in new tab), there are two main symptoms of this Windows 10 bug: “Windows might show duplicate copies of printers installed on a device, commonly with a similar name and the suffix ‘Copy1’” and “Applications that refer to the printer by a specific name cannot print.”
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy