ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies, suddenly scuffling, seek to rebound in opener vs. Braves

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276MEo_0gravALt00

The Philadelphia Phillies were swept by the Chicago Cubs, one of the worst teams in the National League, over the weekend.

Now the Phillies must rebound to face one of the best teams in the league in the Atlanta Braves when they open a three-game series Monday in Philadelphia.

The Phillies fell 4-3 to the Cubs on Sunday and were outscored 25-7 in the three-game set.

“This game will put you on the highest of highs and lowest of lows,” said All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber. “We have to keep doing what we were doing. We saw the results were there right before the break and we have to keep doing that.”

Before the All-Star break, the Phillies swept a three-game series on the road against the Miami Marlins. Following the break, the Phillies fell flat.

Interim manager Rob Thomson dropped Nick Castellanos from the No. 3 spot to No. 5 in the order Sunday. Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a single and two strikeouts.

The Phillies’ offense simply struggled once again without injured standouts Bryce Harper and Jean Segura. Both players are expected back sometime in August.

Schwarber, who leads the Phillies with 30 home runs, went 0-for-4 and saw his average drop to .205.

“It’s obviously frustrating,” Schwarber said. “Just have to have a short memory but learn from it.”

The Phillies will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez (7-5, 4.07 ERA), who is 1-2 with a 5.04 ERA in 12 career games (three starts) against Atlanta.

The Braves weren’t able to sweep a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels and fell 9-1 on Sunday. Still, the defending champs are 35-12 since June 1 and remain a clear threat to make a deep postseason run.

Ronald Acuna Jr. had two of the Braves’ six hits, but the All-Star also made a key throwing error.

Braves manager Brian Snitker, however, said that he’s not concerned about Acuna’s defense.

“He’s a baseball player,” Snitker said. “I don’t expect him to be perfect. I know that. There’s a kid coming off a major knee surgery.”

Max Fried (10-3, 2.64 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Braves. Fried is 4-3 with a 3.90 ERA in 15 career games with nine starts against the Phillies.

In Fried’s last start, the 50th of his career, he allowed seven hits and three runs in seven innings against the Washington Nationals.

“They had some really good at-bats and I would have liked to keep a couple more runs off the board, but the guys did a great job of grinding out at-bats and getting a good lead,” Fried said after the 6-3 triumph. “So I just had to try to hold it.”

Fried will not be backed on Sunday by outfielder Adam Duvall, who was lost for the season after injuring his left wrist against the left field wall Saturday against the Angels. Snitker said that Duvall tore a tendon and will have surgery this week.

Mike Ford was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

“That’s sad to hear,” Acuna said of Duvall. “I know what he’s going through because I went through it last year. I just wish him a really speedy recovery.”

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Matt Olson trade could prevent the Braves from making big moves at the deadline

The trade deadline is almost here, and Braves fans are excited again, hoping this year will be as memorable as the last. Unfortunately, I have some bad news — it won’t. In fact, it won’t even be close. It’s more likely the Braves don’t make a trade at all than acquire the star player you are thinking about in your head right now. And here’s why.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Marlins make Jorge Soler available, Braves reunion makes sense

The Marlins are only a few games under .500, but it is enough for them to throw in the towel before the trade deadline. Earlier today, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that Miami is willing to listen to offers on every player not named Sandy Alcantara, which includes last year’s World Series MVP Jorge Soler. A reunion with the Braves makes sense.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
FanSided

Braves can solve outfield woes by trading for former local product

The Atlanta Braves should look into trading for former local star Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies before the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. With Adam Duvall done for the season, the Atlanta Braves could look to solve its outfield issues by trading for Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies.
MLB
FanSided

Ronald Acuña Jr. adds to Braves trade deadline urgency

The Braves still sit second in the NL East and Ronald Acuña Jr.’s struggles could be a big reason the team needs to be aggressive at the trade deadline. Firmly entrenched in the National League playoff race, the. are only 1.5 games out of first place in the...
MLB
numberfire.com

Darick Hall held out of Phillies' Monday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies are holding the lefty-hitting Hall out against Atlanta's southpaw. Alec Bohm is taking over at DH while Johan Camargo enters the lineup to cover the hot corner and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Braves would be forced to trade this top prospect for Juan Soto

If the Braves did trade for Juan Soto, they’d be forced to deal some of their top prospect capital — namely hotshot rookie Michael Harris II. The likelihood that Soto is traded before the deadline lowers by the day, as the Nationals trade demand for the 23-year-old star is rightly high. Washington prefers a Herschel Walker-like trade package, so a rival NL East team would really have to pay up.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Kyle Schwarber
ClutchPoints

The harsh reality facing Phillies at MLB trade deadline, per GM

Just one game back of a Wild Card spot in the National League, it makes sense for the Philadelphia Phillies to be buyers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Speaking to the media, Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski revealed the harsh reality the Phillies are facing ahead of the August 2 MLB trade deadline, per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Two under the radar options to replace Adam Duvall

With the farm system suffering, Atlanta may not have the ammunition to get into a bidding war for a top-flight outfielder like Ian Happ or Andrew Benintendi. Thankfully, if there’s anything we learned from the trade deadline acquisitions last season, it’s that there are always high-value options available that won’t cost an arm and a leg in terms of prospects. Here are some buy-low candidates to fill the Duvall-sized hole in this Braves roster.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Braves Rumors: 3 Adam Duvall Replacements To Target For Deadline Trade

The Atlanta Braves lost a key member of their 2021 World Series championship team in Adam Duvall to a season ending wrist injury. Although Adam Duvall’s bat best profiles as a platoon bat, having a 129 OPS+ vs lefties and only a 76 OPS+ vs righties, his defense (and a some injuries to other players) made it to where he was worth a full time spot for the Braves, starting 86 games in 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Stott leads Phillies to 6-4 comeback victory over Braves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Stott homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-4 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. Alec Bohm doubled and had three hits for the Phillies, who rebounded from a three-game sweep at home against the lowly Chicago Cubs last weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Los Angeles Angels#Washington Nationals#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Chicago Cubs#The National League#The Miami Marlins
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Tuesday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Contreras will take a seat after starting the last two games. Marcell Ozuna will shift into the designated hitter role and bat seventh while Eddie Rosario enters the lineup to play left field and hit sixth.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Noah Syndergaard Comments On The Trade Rumors

The trade deadline rumors are heating up. We’re now just a week away from the official deadline. Several big names could be on the move, and while it’s fun to speculate, we have no way of knowing what’s going to happen in the next week. One pitcher...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Trevino leads Yankees against the Mets after 4-hit performance

New York Yankees (66-31, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (59-37, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Yankees -108; over/under is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Braves vs Phillies Among Trio of Games to Target)

Was there a sale on brooms yesterday? Because we nailed a sweep on No Run First Inning (NRFI) and Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bets!. Let's stay hot with today's light 12-game MLB slate. We may have fewer games in store, but that doesn't mean we have less value on the board. There's several pitching matchups that caught my eye, and there's poor weather popping up to be aware of as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Phillies take on the Braves with series tied 1-1

Atlanta Braves (59-40, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (50-47, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (5-4, 4.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (5-4, 4.69 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -152, Phillies +129; over/under is 8 1/2...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

MLB.com names Braves best trade chip ahead of the deadline

The trade deadline is a week away, and the Braves will surely be buying, especially following the season-ending injury to Adam Duvall. Expect them to add at least one outfielder, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they patched up a couple of other holes on their roster as well. The Braves could use another starting pitcher with Ian Anderson struggling, and a team can never have enough bullpen arms. Another option at second base could also become a necessity, depending on the progress made by Ozzie Albies.
ATLANTA, GA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy