Michigan State

MINI: States such as Michigan have the right idea in resolving the abortion issue

Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

States such as Michigan have the right idea in resolving the abortion issue

siouxcityjournal.com

KIMT

Iowans asked to watch out for the spotted lanternfly

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are being asked to look for a pest that could seriously impact the state’s ag industry. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the spotted lanternfly has been spotted in Dallas County. Experts says the colorful but invasive and destructive insect is native to China, India, and Vietnam, and was accidentally introduced into Pennsylvania in 2014. It has since been confirmed in eleven states and often spreads by the movement of infested material or items containing spotted lanternfly egg masses.
huskeradio.com

Candidates Spent Over $2 Million During Nebraska Legislative Primaries District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson Tops List of Spenders

Nebraska Legislative Candidates put twice as much money into their Primary Election Campaigns this year as colleagues did just a decade earlier. The Omaha World Herald reports that the figures fell short of the record-setting spending levels of 2020, according to a World-Herald analysis of campaign finance reports filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. Campaign spending in Nebraska legislative races has taken an upward turn since 2012, when the Nebraska Supreme Court tossed out the state’s Campaign Finance Limitation Act. The act had used incentives to encourage candidates to abide by voluntary spending limits. That year, legislative candidates spent a combined $1.11 million for the May primary, according to the analysis. At $2.19 million, this year’s total was nearly double the amount in 2012 but well below the $2.48 million total from two years ago. The analysis combined candidates’ spending in the year before the election through mid-June, the end of the primary election reporting period.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Gregg to lead national lieutenant governors’ group

Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg was elected as the next chair of the National Lieutenant Governors Association at the organization’s annual meeting Monday, the Iowa governor’s office announced. Gregg will serve for one year as chairman-elect and then become the organization’s chairman at the next annual meeting, which...
IOWA STATE
klkntv.com

President Joe Biden declares disaster in parts of Nebraska from May winds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Wednesday, President Joe Biden approved disaster assistance for Nebraska from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The assistance was approved for 20 counties, mostly in eastern and central Nebraska, that were hit by severe storms and straight-line winds on May 12. Funding will be provided...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

State vows over $4M to UNI partnership with community colleges

Iowans with an associate degree from any of the state’s 15 community colleges starting this fall will have easier access to a four-year bachelor’s degree thanks to a new University of Northern Iowa online program aimed at removing higher education barriers for adult and place-bound learners. The UNI@IACC...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

2022 Plymouth County Fair Royalty crowned

LE MARS — The 2022 Plymouth County Fair Royalty were crowned on Wednesday. Claire Blezek, daughter of Doug and Glenda Blezek of Le Mars, was named queen, while Jake Utesch, son of Doug and Jill Utsech of Kingsley, was named king. Princes and princesses were also named during an...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Suburbs central in races for Iowa Legislature

Iowa’s suburbs and areas around urban centers are a major political battleground for the state’s legislative elections in November. Most of the contested statehouse races are happening in Iowa’s suburbs and outside metro areas, which will decide the makeup of the next general assembly. Republicans are focusing...
IOWA STATE
Politics
Sioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Black Hills Pioneer. July 23, 2022. Editorial: ‘Don’t get stuck on stupid’ — good news literacy critical more than ever. That was from Lt. Gen. Russel Honore to a reporter during a Sept. 20, 2005 press conference following Hurricane Katrina. “Don’t confuse the people, please. You’re a part of the public message. So help us get the message straight. And if you don’t understand it, it may be confusing to the people.”
WORLD
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most rural counties in Nebraska

Compiled a list of the most rural counties in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEBRASKA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

MidAmerican installs sixth and largest solar project in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — MidAmerican Energy has completed its 100-megawatt Holliday Creek solar array, the company’s largest of six inaugural solar projects that it began placing online starting in January. At its peak, the Webster County project’s 265,000 solar panels can generate enough electricity to...
IOWA STATE
wvik.org

Iowa DOT Awards Old I-74 Bridge Demolition Contract to Helm

George Ryan, Corridor Manager, says earlier this month, the Iowa Department of Transportation approved the Helm Group for the project. And the project team met with Helm representatives last week. Helm has already built large parts of the interstate highway for the new, I-74 bridge project, including the east-bound and...
BETTENDORF, IA
Sioux City Journal

Climate change, vanishing islands threaten iconic brown pelicans

CHAUVIN, La. (AP) — Sliding off the side of her small boat, seabird biologist Bonnie Slaton wades through waist-high water, brown pelicans soaring overhead, until she reaches Raccoon Island. During seabird breeding season, the place is a symphony of noise and motion — one of the few remaining refuges...
LOUISIANA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Fertilizer Shortage Has Iowa Farmers Considering Liquid Manure

(Ames, IA) — A global fertilizer shortage has Iowa farmers considering the use of liquid manure for their cropland. The shortage has caused prices for commercial fertilizer to spike. Iowa State University Extension agricultural engineer Kris Kohl says liquid manure can be a cheaper alternative. ISU Extension will hold a workshop in Storm Lake on August 2nd for those who have manure to sell – and those looking to buy it. ISU experts estimate 14-billion gallons of manure are spread on Iowa fields in a typical year.
AMES, IA

