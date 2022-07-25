MINI: States such as Michigan have the right idea in resolving the abortion issue

Nebraska Legislative Candidates put twice as much money into their Primary Election Campaigns this year as colleagues did just a decade earlier. The Omaha World Herald reports that the figures fell short of the record-setting spending levels of 2020, according to a World-Herald analysis of campaign finance reports filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. Campaign spending in Nebraska legislative races has taken an upward turn since 2012, when the Nebraska Supreme Court tossed out the state’s Campaign Finance Limitation Act. The act had used incentives to encourage candidates to abide by voluntary spending limits. That year, legislative candidates spent a combined $1.11 million for the May primary, according to the analysis. At $2.19 million, this year’s total was nearly double the amount in 2012 but well below the $2.48 million total from two years ago. The analysis combined candidates’ spending in the year before the election through mid-June, the end of the primary election reporting period.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO