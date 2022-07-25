ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Mary Hall Show for Pipsqueeks at Centennial Lakes Park

 3 days ago

Mary Hall is a singer, guitarist, and multi-talented entertainer based in Minnesota. After years of traveling as a solo entertainer, Mary now offers shows for children, adults, and everyone in between. With her three...

The Bazillions at Centennial Lakes Park

The Bazillions are a Minneapolis-based award-winning children's band. The band was founded over ten years ago when teachers Adam and Kristin Marshall started to write songs for their students. Since then, they have released multiple records and albums with educational and catchy songs. The Bazillions have created a rich legacy of songs for kids, families, teachers, and students to enjoy.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Will Hale and the Tadpole Parade at Centennial Lakes Park (6pm Kid's Special)

The kid tested, parent approved and teacher recommended concerts of Will Hale and the Tadpole Parade create a fun atmosphere filled with plenty of audience participation, excitement and energy. Will Hale performs for thousands of kids every year. As a full-time kid's musician since 1990, Will focuses on engaging kids in direct personal experience to gain useful life skills. Will Hale offers exciting concerts for kids and families, festivals, community events, daycares, elementary schools, parks and recreation, concert series, libraries, private parties and any kid friendly event!
EDINA, MN
Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Person of Interest

Edina, Minn., July 27, 2022 – The Edina Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a teenager who might have information about a noose that was hung at the Edina Community Center earlier this week. Edina Public Schools staff reported finding a noose at the Edina Community...
EDINA, MN

