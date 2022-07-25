Mary Hall Show for Pipsqueeks at Centennial Lakes Park

The kid tested, parent approved and teacher recommended concerts of Will Hale and the Tadpole Parade create a fun atmosphere filled with plenty of audience participation, excitement and energy. Will Hale performs for thousands of kids every year. As a full-time kid's musician since 1990, Will focuses on engaging kids in direct personal experience to gain useful life skills. Will Hale offers exciting concerts for kids and families, festivals, community events, daycares, elementary schools, parks and recreation, concert series, libraries, private parties and any kid friendly event!

EDINA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO