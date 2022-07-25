Datebook, July 25, 2022

MURRAY – After a cancellation two years ago and a scaled-back gathering last year, the committee for the annual Douglass Reunion hopes to bring the event back to its full glory next weekend. Douglass High School was the source of education for Murray’s African-American community until the public schools...
Patti's 1880's Settlement is known for serving up delicious food in a great atmosphere. Each year they go all out for Christmas, and even though it's July, they went ahead and shared their Festival of Lights dates. A Christmas Tradition. Every year there's a tradition in my husband's family to...
MURRAY – As the country celebrated the 32nd anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act Tuesday, local advocates said they wanted to start holding meetings and form a regular communications pipeline to continue pushing for accessibility in Murray and Calloway County. Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and...
Jonathan B. Hosford, 46, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 5, 1975, in Murray. He was of the Church of Christ faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith B. Hosford; maternal grandparents, Bethel and Sina Richardson; and his paternal grandparents, Kirby and Elizabeth Hosford.
A concert benefiting tornado recovery efforts in Marshall County is set for this weekend. The Marshall County Disaster Recovery Celebration — Benefit Concert will be held at Bob’s Music Shed in Gilbertsville. The money from the event will go to the Marshall Co. Nonprofit Foundation’s Tornado Relief Fund, which will be available to area residents in the Moors Camp Highway Loop, where much of the storm damage is. People living in the impacted area will be able to apply for funds until the end of August.
PADUCAH, KY — The Department of Energy has opened online registration for public tours of the former Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Paducah. According to a release from Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, the tours are free-of-charge and are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. They say participants will be required...
MURRAY – As of Monday, West Kentucky Allied Services, Inc. (WKY Allied) is disbursing funds through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program started. Those who meet income guidelines can receive assistance paying electric bills from now until the program ends on Sept. 30. “We’ve been...
Union City, Tenn.–A sum of money was turned in to the Union City Police Department. UC Police officials said, “We would like to speak to the owner. We would especially like to find out why the money and the container it was in smells so strongly of Marijuana. If you would like to speak to us about it, please call 731-885-1515 and request to speak to Lt. Derrick O’Dell.”
Union City, Tenn.–Summertime has been anything but “downtime” in and around Union City Schools. Work on various projects on all three campuses is either nearing completion or finished – the collected efforts of outside contractors, around 30 school employees, and youth labor. Highlighting the work list...
MAYFIELD, KY — Nearly eight months after a devastating tornado, the city of Mayfield is being audited — and the city made the request. This, as debris cleanup from the tornado moves closer to its next phase. Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan says the audit was requested to clear...
You really need to experience it to understand how surprisingly terrifying it is. It's the bridge that leads from Illinois to Kentucky. It's see-through, has a curve and makes weird sounds when you drive across it. This new video of a nearly 100-year-old bridge leading you from Illinois into the...
A devastating flood struck the Missouri Bootheel in 1937. In late December 1936, heavy rains began falling in the Ohio Valley. By January 5, the Ohio River rose, and authorities issued flood warnings in mid-January. The Ohio spilled out of its banks, and flooded riverside towns to its mouth at Cairo, Illinois. Unprotected land in the Bootheel began flooding, forcing people out of their homes.
MURRAY – The Murray Main Street Board of Directors voted last week to apply for a loan to clean up the former Thurman Furniture building. Murray Main Street Manager Deana Wright said the former Thurman Furniture building at 208 Main St. was donated to the organization in late 2020, and the board has been considering what to do with the 32,000 square-foot structure since then. An environmental site assessment conducted earlier this year estimated it would cost around $292,000 to replace the roof and another $250,000 to clean up the building.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation announced an upcoming work-zone lane-restriction near mile point 2.7 on KY 1550/Wiswell Road in Calloway County starting on Monday, August 1. According to a Wednesday release, the restriction will allow for the construction of a turning-lane for Southwest Elementary School, immediately east...
Officials from the City of Marion reported progress from several fronts, with details made available Friday afternoon. The Kentucky Rural Water Association notes that seven additional leaks were repaired within the city’s infrastructure this week. Since the leak detection mission began on July 5, the city is down to 68 gallons per minute flow during overnight hours, and 230 gallons per minute flow rate during the day. A “Reveal Leak Detection” Team is working alongside KRWA to repair more than a dozen leaks in the last three weeks. Survey efforts are complete for more than 70% of the Marion Water System.
LYON COUNTY, KY — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted on three counts of burglary, after investigators say they spotted his car abandoned near a local grocery store. The sheriff's office is searching for 61-year-old Kenneth M. Morris after his Buick was found abandoned...
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects involved in series of recent thefts. Deputies said sometime between June 25 and July 1, someone forcibly entered a home on Parkersville Road and stole a 32-inch tv, blue-ray player, and two hunting knives. In addition, the thieves reportedly caused about...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear said in a tweet that if the general assembly does not pass legislation, he is weighing taking executive action to provide access to medical cannabis for those suffering from chronic pain or veterans suffering from PTSD. His message comes ahead of a third...
A fire in the garage of a Mayfield home caused damage Tuesday afternoon. Mayfield Fire Department personnel were called to the home at the corner of Douthitt and Mason Streets, near Mayfield High School, shortly before 5:00 pm. Fire Department Captain Jason McMullen told West Kentucky Star that the fire...
SMITHLAND, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advised in a Tuesday release two paving projects will begin on US 60 in the Smithland area starting on Wednesday, July 27. New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland. Crews will be paving main line approaches on both sides of the...
