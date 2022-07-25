Datebook, July 25, 2022

MURRAY – The Murray Main Street Board of Directors voted last week to apply for a loan to clean up the former Thurman Furniture building. Murray Main Street Manager Deana Wright said the former Thurman Furniture building at 208 Main St. was donated to the organization in late 2020, and the board has been considering what to do with the 32,000 square-foot structure since then. An environmental site assessment conducted earlier this year estimated it would cost around $292,000 to replace the roof and another $250,000 to clean up the building.

2 DAYS AGO