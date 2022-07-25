ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

 3 days ago
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

04-16-22-30-38

(four, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

