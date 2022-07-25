ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Puppies and Firefighters

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo words: puppies & firefighters. Do you really need to know more?...

www.click2houston.com

forwardtimes.com

Trae Tha Truth Treats the City of Houston to ‘Trae Day Family Fun Day’

ABOVE: Trae Tha Truth arrives at ‘Trae Day Family Fun Day’ at Aveva Stadium and is surrounded by supporters (Photo by Joshua McMillian) For Houston rapper and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth, the season of giving is all year-round. From providing new computers to low-income apartments, to saving Houston residents during tropical storms through his Relief gang effort, it’s clear who our hometown hero really is.
Click2Houston.com

‘It’s just embarrassing’: Residents in southwest Houston neighborhood call for illegal dumping to end

Residents of a neighborhood in southwest Houston said a vacant lot has become a popular place for illegal dumping, despite their many calls to the city of Houston. “The city comes and picks it up, then people re-dump it, but this time it has lasted over three months and they tell me that they can’t pick up the tires, they can only pick up a portion of it,” said Alene Williams, who lives near the lot, and the trash, on Markwood Lane.
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Unusually high water bills in the Houston area

KINGWOOD, Texas – Most of us know approximately how much our water bills are each month and we can budget for that. But dozens of homeowners in Kingwood are struggling to understand and pay sky-high water bills from the city of Houston. Our KPRC 2 Investigates team is looking into the bills, some up to $1,400 for just one month!
Houston Chronicle

This is how astronauts see Houston, Texas Gulf from space with unaided eyes

NASA is giving earthlings a chance to see the Texas Gulf Coast like an astronaut. A photo taken on Christmas Day is now circulating online after it was named the "Image of the Day" by the NASA Earth Observatory on Sunday. The photo, which has not undergone much editing, shows the gulf as well as San Antonio and Austin. The shot was taken from an International Space Station window by a member of the Expedition 64 crew, according to the observatory site.
98online.com

Family of four, all wielding knives, stab each other in wild fight, Texas cops say

(From Yahoo) Four family members — a mother, father, brother and sister — were all stabbed during a fight at their Texas home, authorities said. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 10:50 p.m., on July 24, about a family disturbance at a home on Regional Park Drive, about 16 miles north of downtown Houston, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. The fight started between two adult siblings, a brother and sister, Gonzalez said.
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck near Houston area (Montgomery County, TX)

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck near Houston area (Montgomery County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Monday, one person was hurt following a semi-truck crash near Houston area. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle wreck took place on Interstate 45 near the Montgomery and Walker County line shortly before 11 p.m. The preliminary reports showed that the big rig carrying pineapple had a tire blowout [...]
Click2Houston.com

This Sugar Land teen is a rising music star

HOUSTON – A local teen is making her name on the music scene at a very young age. 14-year-old singer-songwriter Faith Lee has been acquiring big accomplishments in her career and stopped by Houston Life to share them with us!. At age ten, she was the youngest finalist in...
Click2Houston.com

Tips needed, reward offered: Who killed Gonzalo Garcia ?

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers, the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division and the family of Gonzalo Garcia are asking for the public’s help in tracking down those responsible for his murder. According to police, Garcia was shot and killed in the 8800 block of Westheimer Rd. around 9:35...
