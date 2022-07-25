ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brody King attacks Darby Allin outside of AEW… again

By Matty Breisch
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarby Allin is one of the biggest babyfaces in AEW; kids of all ages love his very “toyetic” appearance, his reckless style/innovative move set, and the fact that no matter who he wrestles in a match, he will almost assuredly be the babyface. And yet, because he’s...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Roman Reigns Appears on TODAY, Explains Why He Doesn't Want Any More Matches With Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will clash at SummerSlam this Saturday for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match. The show marks the seventh pay-per-view (and third in the last year) where Reigns and Lesnar have been booked in one-on-one action and WWE has seemingly combatted some of the backlash to the latest match by advertising it as the last time they'll ever face each other. Reigns appeared on TODAY on Tuesday and explained why that's exactly what he wants.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dolph Ziggler Reveals Why He’s Been Targeting Theory On WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of “Raw” feels like the night of big tag team matches, as several have occurred or are scheduled to occur later on the show. A singles match between Theory and Drew McIntyre ultimately shifted into a tag team match that saw different promotions”Raw” and “SmackDown” collide when Theory teamed up with Sheamus to take on Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. As he has for several weeks now, Dolph Ziggler would appear at ringside and cause a distraction for Theory — this time, long enough for Lashley to secure the Hurt Lock for the submission win.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On Shane McMahon’s Status With WWE

WWE has been going through some major changes over the last few weeks with Vince McMahon retiring and Stephanie McMahon and Triple H stepping into new roles with the company. With all of the changes taking place fans have wondered about Shane McMahon’s status with the company. Fightful Select...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Montez Ford Pranked Bianca Belair By Convincing Her The Usos Aren’t Twins

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair are one of a handful of power couples in WWE. The two had an immediate connection when they first met at the WWE Performance Center and since then got married. They are always supportive of one another, both professionally and personally. That doesn’t mean that...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Got Pissed Off When Brock Lesnar Hit Specific Move

Brock Lesnar has had many big matches at WrestleMania, but one of his most memorable ‘Mania moments isn’t going to be one of his career highlights when ‘The Beast Incarnate’ decides to hang up the boots. While On “Grilling JR,” WWE Hall of Famer and commentator...
WWE
PWMania

Jim Cornette Speculates How WWE Convinced Brock Lesnar to Return Following Walkout

During his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. The moment it was announced that Vince McMahon was leaving the WWE, Brock Lesnar reportedly left last Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Later, Lesnar made his way back to the building and made an appearance in the closing segment where he laid out Theory.
WWE
ComicBook

Seth Rollins Predicts When Fans Will See The Shield Reunite

Throughout their years in the WWE together, the Hounds of Justice were never far apart from one another. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) would debut in the main event of WWE Survivor Series 2012 and never look back. Collectively known as The Shield, the faction would dominate both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown night in and night out, before they ultimately split in 2014. That said, even after Rollins took a chair to both Ambrose and Reigns, the three stayed linked. Rollins and Ambrose would feud throughout that summer and the next, while Reigns and Ambrose would embark on a collision course in Fall 2015. Mix in a triple threat match and a duo of reunions to boot, and it seemed clear that these three were destined to stay together forever.
WWE
Cinemablend

After Vince McMahon's Retirement, WWE Is Putting A Big Name In Charge Of Creative

More than fifty years after he promoted his first wrestling card and more than thirty-eight years after he launched WrestleMania, Vince McMahon finally stepped aside last week at the age of 76. His complicated legacy will be analyzed and dissected for years to come, but in the short-term, the question on the minds of many wrestling fans was who would take over. His daughter Stephanie McMahon and CFO Nick Khan were quickly appointed to co-CEOs, but to those of us watching the product each week, the more important successor was on the creative side. Well, we finally have our answer.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk Names AEW Stars That Could Pull AJ Lee Out Of Retirement

AJ Lee has been retired for over seven years now, but, her husband, current AEW World Champion CM Punk, seems to think there’s some current talent in the AEW women’s division that could lure the three-time WWE Divas Champion out of retirement. “Sometimes she’ll be like, ‘Tell me...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Plans For After WWE SummerSlam

On the 07/25 edition of WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Alexa Bliss went one-on-one with an ongoing rival, Doudrop. Bliss and Doudrop would go back and forth for a couple of minutes before the former “Goddess” was able to knock off Doudrop and get the win. But before the match started, Bliss revealed in an interview what her focus is after WWE SummerSlam this Saturday in Nashville, TN.
WWE
PWMania

Kevin Nash Says AEW Seems Dated, “Has a Very WCW Thunder Feel,” Praises Several Stars

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the AEW product on his Kliq This podcast. “It just seems dated. It has a very WCW Thunder feel when I watch it. I watched [Chris] Jericho on that and I’ve always thought Chris was a great performer. I thought when they brought Punk in, I really liked the fact that every guy Phil [CM Punk] worked with, Phil gave 80% of the match to. Phil made everybody before he beat them. He was very professional. I like his style. They both work an older school style.”
WWE
thecomeback.com

WWE reveals plan after finding new Vince McMahon payments

The sports world was shocked last week when WWE CEO Vince McMahon retired after over 40 years in that role with the company. That move came with the WWE board of directors continuing to investigate McMahon for misconduct allegations, along with doling out more than $12 million in non-disclosure agreements over the past 16 years. And Monday saw a notable new development there, with WWE announcing in a SEC filing that it would “restate some of its financial results” after unrecorded payments from McMahon.
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Addresses Vince McMahon's WWE Departure on WWE Raw

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were the first members of Monday Night Raw to officially address Vince McMahon's departure from WWE during Monday's episode. After a brawl between The Miz and Logan Paul, the show officially got underway with a promo from The Bloodline. Heyman did most of the talking, joking that the sound guy was "next on the list" to leave the company after his microphone started cutting out. He then proceeded to tear down Brock Lesnar ahead of Reigns' match with "The Beast" this Saturday at SummerSlam.
WWE
411mania.com

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins Pulled From WWE Summerslam, Details On What Happened

During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that the match between Seth Rollins and Riddle has been pulled from Summerslam this Saturday. According to WWE, Riddle suffered a brachial plexus injury (a stinger) and hasn’t been cleared to wrestle. However, Fightful Select reports that Riddle is...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brian Pillman Jr. Confirms He Was Present For Recent Big WWE Moments

WWE’s WrestleMania was not short of memorable moments this year, and Brian Pillman Jr., the son of the late Brian Pillman, was present for two big ones. While on “The Universal Wrestling Podcast,” Pillman Jr. reflected on two of the big WWE moments he was present for this past April at WrestleMania 38.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: The Miz & Ciampa Take Out Logan Paul On Raw, Ronda Rousey Appears During Break

– The Miz and Ciampa got the best of Logan Paul on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. After Miz and Paul started the episode by brawling in the ring, Paul hosted the debut of Impaulsive TV later in the show. Miz and Maryse came out confronted Paul, which led to Ciampa attacking from behind. Miz and Ciampa took out Paul to end the segment:
WWE
