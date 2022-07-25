York A64: Public to help decide dual carriageway plan

Smoking could be banned in public spaces across Greater Manchester as the region looks to follow in the footsteps of places like Melbourne and New York City.Smoke-free zones could include Piccadilly Gardens, St Peter's Square and the area around Manchester Town Hall if plans are approved. Areas around the Etihad Stadium and the new Mayfield Park could also be designated no smoking areas.People lighting up would be asked to move on or stub out as part of the pilot project – although, for now, there are no plans to fine or punish those who do not follow the rules.A public...

