York A64: Public to help decide dual carriageway plan

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA public consultation has been launched to help decide the fate of a busy section of the A64 near York. Three options are being considered for the Hopgrove junction scheme, which will turn two roundabouts into...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Braintree: District masterplan for 14,000 homes approved

A masterplan for more than 14,000 homes to be built across Braintree over a 20-year period has been approved. Braintree District Council was told by the government to find provision for 14,320 homes between 2013 and 2033. The council said 4,161 homes had been built in the period up to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Smoking set to be banned in public spaces across Greater Manchester

Smoking could be banned in public spaces across Greater Manchester as the region looks to follow in the footsteps of places like Melbourne and New York City.Smoke-free zones could include Piccadilly Gardens, St Peter's Square and the area around Manchester Town Hall if plans are approved. Areas around the Etihad Stadium and the new Mayfield Park could also be designated no smoking areas.People lighting up would be asked to move on or stub out as part of the pilot project – although, for now, there are no plans to fine or punish those who do not follow the rules.A public...
HEALTH
BBC

Council complaints fall across West Midlands region

The number of complaints made about councils in the West Midlands has fallen, latest figures show. The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman said it upheld 70% - more than 1,500 - last year, down from 76%. Nationally, 10% of all complaints it dealt with were from the region, with...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
ADVOCACY
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Parents lose appeal over life support

The parents of a 12-year-old boy have lost an appeal against a decision to allow life support treatment to end. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and the Royal London Hospital believe he is brain dead. Appeal judges supported a High Court ruling...
U.K.
Traffic
U.K.
BBC

Woman 'traumatised' after falling into Walsall canal

A woman says she has been left traumatised after falling into a canal. A weedy covering on Walsall's canal basin has caught a number people unawares, as it leaves the deep water looking more like grass or asphalt. Alexia Niang, 25, wants local authorities to do more to make the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Warning after more than 300 Walsall drain covers stolen

More than 300 drain covers have been stolen in a West Midlands market town costing a tax payers more than £100,000 to replace. Walsall Council said 342 covers have been stolen, with 28 taken on 20 July alone. It said it has spent £110,800 this year replacing the metal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'My energy company is refusing to connect my new home'

For Pauline Sinclair, building a new home has always been her dream, but finishing it has become a nightmare. Despite the house in Orkney being almost ready to move in to, the date of fitting her electricity meter on 8 August has been changed to next year. She is furious,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Bus strike: Yorkshire Arriva workers accept 'vastly improved' pay offer

A long-running strike by Arriva bus workers across parts of Yorkshire has ended after a new pay deal was agreed. The industrial action, which began on 6 June, was called off after Arriva and the Unite union struck a fresh deal. About 650 bus workers walked out after rejecting an...
TRAFFIC
BBC

DART: 'Frightened' passengers forced open train doors

A woman who was on a train in which some passengers forced open doors and walked on the tracks said it had been an "unbelievably hot and frightening" situation. Gardaí (Irish police) and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside Bray on Sunday afternoon. Irish Rail has apologised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Time Out Global

This UK city has just been named the ugliest in the world

Beautiful views are one of the best parts of a trip away. It doesn’t get better than sitting out on a balcony and admiring a pristine beach, or just wandering a twisty, intricate, historic city centre. But some places, sadly, just don’t quite have that awe-inspiring look. This...
TRAVEL
BBC

Staffordshire fire service taking longer to get to jobs, says watchdog

Crews are taking longer to get to fires in Staffordshire because the service does not have enough engines available, a watchdog found. Response times have got worse since a previous inspection, Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said. The service needs to recruit extra staff...
JOBS

