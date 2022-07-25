ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man fatally shot at Waltham Forest gathering named

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 28-year-old who was fatally shot at a gathering in north-east London has been named by police as Sam Brown. Police were called to Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, just after midnight on Sunday to reports of shots being fired. Soon afterwards, Mr Brown and another man turned up...

www.bbc.com

PUBLIC SAFETY

