FM Boys Lacrosse Camp

Summer Tennis League: Fridays, July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 9 - 11 AM FM Tennis Courts Phil Rudolph and Jon Fox will organize these leagues for intermediate to advanced players, boys and girls, entering grades 5 – 12. A Round Robin format will allow players to play different opponents each day. Players will be matched with others of comparable ability. Each player earns points for each game won. Awards will be given for those who accumulate the most points throughout the season. FEE: $75.00 per player payable to “Town of Manlius”. We will follow the most up to date county, state and CDC guidelines that are in place at the time of the activity.

