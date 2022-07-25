ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crest Hill, IL

Crest Hill, Illinois had a median home sale price of $80,000 in June 2022

spotonillinois.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroy tennis player Bryant Smith finished 5,562nd in June in the...

spotonillinois.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

$1M Mega Millions ticket bought at Illinois gas station

One lucky ticket holder woke up a million dollars richer Wednesday morning. While no one matched all six numbers to win last night's Mega Million's jackpot, a gas station in Huntley sold a $1 million ticket matching the first five numbers to one lucky winner, according to Illinois lottery officials.
HUNTLEY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Crest Hill, IL
City
Troy, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
Troy, IL
Business
spotonillinois.com

Arrest made in Wood River burglaries

WOOD RIVER - A man suspected of more than 20 vehicle burglaries in Wood River and possession of a gun stolen in Fairview Heights was charged Tuesday. Arion M. Thurman, 19, of St. Louis, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony; three counts of burglary,...
WOOD RIVER, IL
spotonillinois.com

Amazon Fresh Store coming to Tinley Park

Amazon Stores CEO Doug Herrington and 16017 South Harlem Avenue (LinkedIn, The Village of Tinley Park) An Amazon Fresh store is coming to Tinley Park. The Chicago suburb said a 38,000-square-foot full-line store will be built at 16017 South Harlem Avenue in Tinley Park Plaza, the Daily... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
TINLEY PARK, IL
spotonillinois.com

Injured man found at Carlinville sewer plant

CARLINVILLE - Workers arriving at the Carlinville sewer plant offices Monday found an injured man inside. Police were called at 6:51 a.m. and requested assistance from Gillespie Benld Area Ambulance Service. Police determined the man, who name and age were not released, had been skateboarding... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
CARLINVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryant Smith
spotonillinois.com

Shopper sues Granite City Walgreens over trip, fall injury

EDWARDSVILLE - A Walgreens customer claims she was injured at the Granite City location when she allegedly tripped over an electrical junction box and fell. Plaintiff Lisa Blackwell filed the lawsuit in the Madison County Circuit Court against defendant Bond Drug Company of Illinois,...
GRANITE CITY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Village of La Grange Village Board met June 27

Springfield tennis player Talha Arshad won 44 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 16. Their 44 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
cwbchicago.com

Businessman blames the behavior of ‘savages’ as city revokes his Lincoln Park restaurant’s licenses

Even after freshly losing his business to Chicago license enforcers, Rashad Bailey speaks energetically, enthusiastically, passionately. “They got a sticker on my door. They f*cking won,” he conceded Tuesday morning. After a 14-month battle, the city shuttered his Lincoln Park restaurant, Dinner and a Movie, permanently on Friday. “Plus one for White Chicago. Racism won.”
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Black Road In Shorewood Will Remain closed For the Next Two Weeks

Black Road, between River Road and County Line Road, will be closed for approximately the next two weeks for mitigation and recovery efforts following the massive fire on July 19th at Tri-County Stockdale. The Village of Shorewood release the latest information with clean up. Pumping operations have removed over 640,000 gallons of contaminated fluid from within the Village alone.
SHOREWOOD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Median#Tennis Player#Junior Boys#Junior Tennis
1077 WRKR

A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
959theriver.com

Porch Concerts to Fill the Air in a Historical Joliet Neighborhood Saturday

Imagine walking the streets of one of Joliet’s most historic neighborhoods, enjoying the stately mansions while enjoying live music. You’ve just imagined the Porch & Park Music Fest happening this Saturday in the Cathedral Area of Joliet. As it says on their website:. Porch & Park Music Fest...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teens charged with starting fire at former Pheasant Run resort in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Ill. - Two male juveniles have been charged with starting a three-alarm fire at the former Pheasant Run resort in St. Charles in May. Both juveniles, one from Carol Stream and one from Wheaton, have been charged with one count of arson, one count of burglary, one count of criminal damage to property and three counts of criminal trespass to a building.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Robbery At Knifepoint | North Central Interim President | DuPage County Fair

Naperville police say last night a person was robbed at knifepoint in a parking lot on the 2700 block of Fitness Drive. The incident took place around 9:15 p.m. Police say a person with a knife approached the victim, demanding cash and personal items. No one was injured. The suspect, who fled on foot, is described as a white or Hispanic man of unknown age, about 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 200 lbs. He was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a mask. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.
NAPERVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

116 S Prospect Street

Welcome home! As you go through the front door, you will enjoy the natural light in the living room as well as the OPEN CONCEPT layout of the kitchen and dining areas. In the kitchen, you have plenty of cabinet space, solid surface counter tops, a nice bay window with a view of the front yard, and NEW stainless-steel appliances. The adjacent dining room provides access to a SCREENED IN PORCH that is perfect to entertain friends and family. You will notice the sloped ceilings throughout the home provide a sense of amplitude and enhance the natural light, complementing the FRESHLY PAINTED walls and beautifully refinished HARDWOOD floors. Newer windows will help make this an energy efficient home. There are three bedrooms in the main floor with nice closet space each. A full UPDATED BATHROOM completes the main floor of the house. But wait! there is a FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT for you to enjoy. Down a flight of stairs, you will find a large recreation room, as well as an area that could be used as family room. Next to this area, there is another newly UPDATED BATHROOM. A very spacious laundry room with plenty of room for storage and NEW washer and dryer complete the finished basement. In addition to the screened porch, the back yard is very large and FULLY FENCED for privacy. And YES, there's more...at the back of the yard you will find a 21x23 enclosed space that will be great as a work room or just additional storage. The location cannot be beat! This home is blocks from the College Ave Metra station, Hoffman Park and Triangle Park. Here, you will have the convenience of being very close to both downtown Wheaton and Glen Ellyn while living in a quiet street lined with mature trees. Award-winning SD 200 schools complete the package. This home is also available as a rent-to-own.
WHEATON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy