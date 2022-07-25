ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Tornado warning issued for Summit, Portage, Stark counties

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio — The National Weather Service is encouraging residents in Portage, Stark and Summit counties to take cover after a tornado warning was issued early Monday morning. Forecasters say radar...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 9

Mark Wise
2d ago

1:30 in the morning....and get this at 8:34. I would say your just a little late

Reply(2)
7
Related
whbc.com

NWS: Summit Storm Damage Likely from Thunderstorm Winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Straight line winds get the blame for mainly tree damage in southern Summit County early Monday morning. Damage was reported in the Portage lakes area and in Green. The National Weather Service in Cleveland says even though it was in the path...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

No Widespread Damage Reported from Early Monday Storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A noisy early-morning Monday with even a tornado warning issued for parts of the area including northern Stark County. There is damage reported in the Portage Lakes area and in Green. They were in the path of the storm that might have...
STARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Canton, OH
City
Uniontown, OH
City
Canal Fulton, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Hartville, OH
City
Greentown, OH
County
Stark County, OH
City
Louisville, OH
City
Akron, OH
City
Lakemore, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Portage, OH
City
Randolph Township, OH
County
Summit County, OH
Cleveland Scene

Rep. Monique Smith Flipped an Ohio Statehouse District Red to Blue in 2020. Now, She’s Got a More Complicated Battle – Against a Democrat

State Rep. Monique Smith moved to Northeast Ohio 20 years ago, the week before she and her husband, a North Olmsted native, got hitched. And like other young couples of a social and liberal bent, they gravitated toward Lakewood, the bar-hoppable first-ring suburb on Cleveland’s west side. Not only did they live there happily for 15 years, Smith cut her political teeth as a Lakewood councilwoman from 2010-2014.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cost of Ridge Road repaving rises to $1.9 million, 12 percent over original bid

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – Costs are escalating for the repaving of Ridge Road between Ohio 82 and North Royalton’s northern border, which started in late May/early June. The low bidder for the project – the estimate of which rose from $1.4 million in March 2020 to $1.6 million in December – was Chagrin Valley Paving Inc. in Chagrin Falls, which offered to perform the work for $1.7 million.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
WKBN

What’s going on at McKelvey Lake?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - If you drive down Jacobs Road on the East Side of Youngstown, you may notice that once you cross over the bridge, McKelvey Lake has less water in it than normal.
CBS Denver

Due to high demand, new campsites open in Summit County

Campsites can be hard to come by in Colorado, but if you're willing to rough it, there are now an additional 60 sites available in the Dillon Ranger District. The dispersed sites are free and available on a first-come-first-serve basis.Dispersed camping has been limited to designated sites in the North Rock Creek area since 2020. Additional areas that will have designated dispersed sites this summer include Boreas Pass Road beginning July 29, Peru Creek beginning Aug. 26, and Spruce Creek and McCollough Gulch beginning Sept. 30. The designated sites are marked with a tent symbol and site number. Dispersed campsites do not have picnic tables, garbage service, or toilets, and visitors are required to properly store and pack out all food and trash to help prevent negative interactions with bears and other wildlife.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Tornado Watch#Mobile Homes#Green In Summit County#The Weather Service
dailyadvent.com

Three injured in explosion at TimkenSteel plant

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Three employees at the TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant were injured when a furnace explosion happened Tuesday night. Perry fire Chief Larry Sedlock said the explosion happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sedlock said three employees were injured and taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was unknown, he...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
ideastream.org

COVID cases on the rise across Northeast Ohio

COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Northeast Ohio, but although the newest variant is highly contagious, it is not causing a surge in hospitalizations, infectious disease experts said. Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina and Trumbull counties have all returned to high levels of community spread of the virus, according...
MEDINA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Head-on crash kills 2 Ohio residents

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Ohio residents were killed early Saturday morning in a head-on crash near Lake City, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 5:15 a.m. on Highway 378 near Highway 52 when a 2014 Dodge pickup crossed the center line while going west and hit a 2017 Ford […]
LAKE CITY, SC
whbc.com

3 Sent to Hospital Following Canton House Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters responded to a house fire on Garaux Street NE off Marietta Avenue. Three people had to be hospitalized. One of them was a physically-disabled woman who suffered burns. She had to be pulled out of the house by her husband.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
76K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy