Los Angeles, CA

2 killed, 5 shot at San Pedro park

foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were killed and five more were injured after...

www.foxla.com

NBC Los Angeles

Two Killed in Shooting at San Pedro Park Identified

Two men who were killed at a San Pedro park in a shooting that left six other people injured were identified Wednesday. Tashman Williams, 31, of Compton, and Carlyle Phillips, 29, of Cypress, were killed in the shooting that occurred at 3:50 p.m. Sunday at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave.
CYPRESS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID victims of mass shooting at San Pedro park

LOS ANGELES – Authorities have released the identities of two men killed in a mass shooting at Peck Park on Sunday, July 24. Tashman Williams, 32, from Compton, and Carlyle Phillips, 29, from Cypress, were identified by authorities as the two victims. The shooting occured in the late afternoon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man stabbed to death in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was found stabbed to death in Woodland Hills. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive just before 5:50 a.m. Tuesday after a witness jogging in the area found Camiar Sanayeh with multiple stab wounds to his back lying unconscious and not breathing on a sidewalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Pastor identified as suspect in alleged family dispute that left LA County deputy shot

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged fight between family members in Harbor City ends with an off-duty Los Angeles County deputy getting shot and a pastor in handcuffs. FOX 11 has learned Tuesday that the suspected gunman was Gordon Mueller, a pastor at Believers' Victory International Church in Carson. Mueller is being charged with the attempted murder of the off-duty deputy, who also happens to be his son-in-law.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Two dead, six others hurt in shooting at San Pedro park

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find the suspects involved in a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured. The shooting at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found stabbed to death in middle of LA street

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday in Woodland Hills, and an investigation was underway, police said. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive just before 5:50 a.m. after a witness jogging in the area found the man with multiple stab wounds to his back lying unconscious and not breathing on a sidewalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Teen Fatally Shot While Driving in Harbor Gateway Area

Authorities Tuesday identified a 17-year-old boy who was shot to death while driving in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles over the weekend. The shooting occurred at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Plaza del Amo, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Arnulfo Aguilar of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Long Beach

LONG BEACH – A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a man and injuring a woman in a shooting in Long Beach, police announced Monday. Jimmy Ray Hawkins Jr., 47, and the unidentified woman were seated in a parked vehicle in the 3300 block of Andy Street on April 22 when two suspects approached them in a light-colored sedan and opened fire, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Man found with fatal stab wounds on roadway in Woodland Hills

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Woodland Hills. Police responded to the area of 5100 San Feliciano Dr. around 5:40 a.m. after receiving calls of a man down. When officers arrived on scene they located a man in his 40's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Woman stabbed in Venice; Suspect on the run

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a man accused of stabbing his wife near a popular Venice intersection. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Venice Boulevard on Monday around 5:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a woman who was stabbed multiple times, LAPD said in a press release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Police chase: Home invasion robbery suspect led officers on pursuit in stolen Amazon delivery van

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A home invasion robbery suspect led officers on a pursuit in a stolen Amazon delivery van on the 60 Freeway, the Riverside Police Department said. Beginning just before 5:20 p.m. Monday, authorities began receiving calls about two home invasion robberies that were occurring at a mobile home park in the 2900 block of Atlanta Avenue, located off the 60 Freeway near the intersection of Massachusetts and Iowa avenues.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KFI AM 640

Burglary Suspect Sought in Cerritos

CERRITOS (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday went to a location in Cerritos on a report that a burglary suspect was barricaded, but the person was not found. Personnel from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau went to the 12500 block of Corellian Court about 4 a.m. to assist deputies from the Cerritos Sheriff's Station regarding a burglary suspect who was thought to be barricaded.
CERRITOS, CA
foxla.com

1 killed, 4 injured in crash on 91 Freeway in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - One person was killed and four others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that ignited a small fire in a Riverside neighborhood early Wednesday morning, police said. Authorities said the collision happened just before 1 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway between Van Buren...
RIVERSIDE, CA

