2 killed, 5 shot at San Pedro park

Two men who were killed at a San Pedro park in a shooting that left six other people injured were identified Wednesday. Tashman Williams, 31, of Compton, and Carlyle Phillips, 29, of Cypress, were killed in the shooting that occurred at 3:50 p.m. Sunday at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave.
WOODLAND HILLS – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was found stabbed to death in Woodland Hills. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive just before 5:50 a.m. Tuesday after a witness jogging in the area found Camiar Sanayeh with multiple stab wounds to his back lying unconscious and not breathing on a sidewalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged fight between family members in Harbor City ends with an off-duty Los Angeles County deputy getting shot and a pastor in handcuffs. FOX 11 has learned Tuesday that the suspected gunman was Gordon Mueller, a pastor at Believers' Victory International Church in Carson. Mueller is being charged with the attempted murder of the off-duty deputy, who also happens to be his son-in-law.
GLENDALE, Calif. - Security video caught the moments a suspect stole cases of jewelry from a store in Glendale. The smash-and-grab burglary happened at a jewelry store on the 200 block of N. Brand Blvd. on July 8. Police say the suspect entered the store holding a box of earrings...
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 7-year-old boy died in his father's arms Tuesday when he was struck by a car as the pair walked across the street in a marked crosswalk in Long Beach. "To lose your son in such a horrible way, such a horrible way to lose a child," Francisco Garate said.
Authorities Tuesday identified a 17-year-old boy who was shot to death while driving in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles over the weekend. The shooting occurred at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Plaza del Amo, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Arnulfo Aguilar of...
LONG BEACH – A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a man and injuring a woman in a shooting in Long Beach, police announced Monday. Jimmy Ray Hawkins Jr., 47, and the unidentified woman were seated in a parked vehicle in the 3300 block of Andy Street on April 22 when two suspects approached them in a light-colored sedan and opened fire, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a man accused of stabbing his wife near a popular Venice intersection. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Venice Boulevard on Monday around 5:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a woman who was stabbed multiple times, LAPD said in a press release.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A home invasion robbery suspect led officers on a pursuit in a stolen Amazon delivery van on the 60 Freeway, the Riverside Police Department said. Beginning just before 5:20 p.m. Monday, authorities began receiving calls about two home invasion robberies that were occurring at a mobile home park in the 2900 block of Atlanta Avenue, located off the 60 Freeway near the intersection of Massachusetts and Iowa avenues.
CERRITOS (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday went to a location in Cerritos on a report that a burglary suspect was barricaded, but the person was not found. Personnel from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau went to the 12500 block of Corellian Court about 4 a.m. to assist deputies from the Cerritos Sheriff's Station regarding a burglary suspect who was thought to be barricaded.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - One person was killed and four others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that ignited a small fire in a Riverside neighborhood early Wednesday morning, police said. Authorities said the collision happened just before 1 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway between Van Buren...
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old boy who was hit and killed while in a marked crosswalk with his father in Long Beach. It happened Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street. According...
