At one of the most beautiful locations in Manhattan, if not in the world, New Yorkers can enjoy free River & Blues outdoor concerts this summer. At the tip of Manhattan, at The River & Blues Concerts, the scene is so festive that you will forget Covid, inflation, and the rest of your troubles for a sweet few hours. Enjoy the breeze off the Hudson River, while you watch yachts and sailboats pass by, and the Statue of Liberty front and center across the way.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO