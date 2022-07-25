ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Here's the remaining schedule of Giants-Dodgers this season

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 24: Joey Bart #21 of the San Francisco Giants steals second base ahead of the tag by Gavin Lux #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a forgettable four-game series against archrival Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants look to get back on track on the win column. With the their 7-4 loss Sunday, the Giants (48-47) got swept and are 16.5 games back from the NL West-leading Dodgers (64-30).

The chances of the Giants catching the Dodgers for the division crown with about two months left in the regular season are slim. However, the Giants still have a number of opportunities to avenge some of last weekend’s losses to their archival.

The two California teams play each other 10 more times before the 2022 regular season ends. Here’s when, where, and what time those games are (all times PT):

  • Monday, Aug. 1: 6:45 p.m. (San Francisco)
  • Tuesday, Aug. 2: 6:45 p.m. (San Francisco)
  • Wednesday, Aug. 3: 6:45 p.m. (San Francisco)
  • Thursday, Aug. 4: 12:45 p.m. (San Francisco)
  • Monday, Sept. 5: 7:10 p.m. (Los Angeles)
  • Tuesday, Sept. 6: 7:10 p.m. (Los Angeles)
  • Wednesday, Sept. 7: 1:10 p.m. (Los Angeles)
  • Friday, Sept. 16: 7:15 p.m. (San Francisco)
  • Saturday, Sept. 17: 6:05 p.m. (San Francisco)
  • Sunday, Sept. 18: 1:05 p.m. (San Francisco)

As of Sunday night, the Giants are third in the NL West; the second-place San Diego Padres have a five game lead over San Francisco. The Giants are two games back from the St. Louis Cardinals for the third and final wild card spot in the National League.

Tickets for the home games in San Francisco can be purchased at the Giants’ website. Tickets for road games can be purchased at Dodgers’ website. The full Giants 2022 schedule can be viewed here.

