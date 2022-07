Deed Entertainment and the Super Grass Fresh Festival have an important announcement for Grand Junction. The event at the Mesa County Fairgrounds is being postponed. The Super Grass Fresh Festival which was scheduled for August 13 and 14 would have been a celebration of western Colorado featuring Bluegrass and Americana music. Dwight Yoakam, Iron & Wine, and Head for the Hills topped off a lineup that included more than 20 incredible acts.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO