Murfreesboro, TN

AM Boot Camp at Patterson Park Community Center

murfreesborotn.gov
 3 days ago

AM Boot Camp High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

murfreesborotn.gov

Patterson Park Summer Enrichment Program

What are you doing this summer? Join us at Patterson Park for some fun and excitement. We offer breakfast, lunch, sport activities, enrichments, field trips, and more! For ages 8-12. Begins June 6 and runs until July 29 from 9 am-4:30 pm. General Admission to the facility.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Chair Yoga at St. Clair

Chair Yoga at St. Clair

Improving flexibility, relieving stiffness, and creating a happy mental state are a few benefits that chair yoga provides for our bodies. You may sign up for two days only; not all three. Registration is required due to limited space. Limit 19 Room 206.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

PM Indoor Pickleball at McFadden Community Center

This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. For rules and more information, visit the USA Pickleball Association's website.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Core Galore at St. Clair

Core Galore at St. Clair

In this class we will focus on core, balance, and range of motion. Some resistance techniques may be used in the form of elastic bands or free weights. You must be able to transfer to and from a mat. Limit 15 Room 204.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Indoor Pickleball at Patterson Park Community Center

This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. For rules and more information, visit the USA Pickleball Association's website.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Art with Vivian

Art with Vivian

Explore a variety of art techniques designed to bring out your artistic talents all while learning and having fun. Everyone has artistic talent; you just need to be shown how to use it. All supplies are provided in your fee. Limit 12 Room 406 Cost: $25 for 2-day class per month.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Karaoke at St. Clair

Karaoke at St. Clair

Do you like to sing? Share your talents with this fun group. Sing along with your favorite musicians while reading the lyrics from a large screen TV. Room 105.
murfreesborotn.gov

Mayor McFarland holding livestreamed briefing on Facebook and CityTV, July 27

Mayor Shane McFarland will hold a live televised briefing at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July. 27, with Chris Griffith, executive director of Public Infrastructure. Mayor McFarland will discuss the ongoing and planned Public Infrastructure Projects throughout the City with Griffith who is also an engineer and previously served as the city’s engineer for 20 years.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Mayor holding live televised briefing July 27

Mayor Shane McFarland will hold a live televised briefing Wednesday, July 27 at 6 p.m with Chris Griffith, Executive Director of Public Infrastructure. Mayor McFarland will discuss the ongoing and planned Public Infrastructure Projects throughout the City with Griffith who is also an engineer and previously served as the city’s engineer for 20 years.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

City manager names interim fire chief

McCluskey assumed the new role on Wednesday, July 20 after the resignation of Chief Mark Foulks. Foulks resigned to pursue other opportunities. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as interim chief of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department,” McCluskey said. “I’m looking forward to uniting the men and women of this department and moving forward. We will continue to provide the utmost professional service to the citizens and visitors of Murfreesboro.”
MURFREESBORO, TN

