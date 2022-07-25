AM Boot Camp at Patterson Park Community Center

What are you doing this summer? Join us at Patterson Park for some fun and excitement. We offer breakfast, lunch, sport activities, enrichments, field trips, and more! For ages 8-12. Begins June 6 and runs until July 29 from 9 am-4:30 pm. General Admission to the facility.
Improving flexibility, relieving stiffness, and creating a happy mental state are a few benefits that chair yoga provides for our bodies. You may sign up for two days only; not all three. Registration is required due to limited space. Limit 19 Room 206.
This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. For rules and more information, visit the USA Pickleball Association's website.
In this class we will focus on core, balance, and range of motion. Some resistance techniques may be used in the form of elastic bands or free weights. You must be able to transfer to and from a mat. Limit 15 Room 204.
Explore a variety of art techniques designed to bring out your artistic talents all while learning and having fun. Everyone has artistic talent; you just need to be shown how to use it. All supplies are provided in your fee. Limit 12 Room 406 Cost: $25 for 2-day class per month.
Mayor Shane McFarland will hold a live televised briefing at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July. 27, with Chris Griffith, executive director of Public Infrastructure. Mayor McFarland will discuss the ongoing and planned Public Infrastructure Projects throughout the City with Griffith who is also an engineer and previously served as the city’s engineer for 20 years.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Battalion Chief Tim Swann will be stepping up to serve as the Interim Assistant Chief of operations, according to Interim Fire Chief Mark McCluskey. Swann started his career with MFRD in June 1990. He has worked his way through the ranks as...
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Congratulations are in order for Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Director Seth Russell on his recent promotion from Major to Lieutenant Colonel in the Tennessee Army National Guard. Russell is currently the Brigade Operations Officer with the 30th Troop Command in Tullahoma, TN.
McCluskey assumed the new role on Wednesday, July 20 after the resignation of Chief Mark Foulks. Foulks resigned to pursue other opportunities. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as interim chief of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department,” McCluskey said. “I’m looking forward to uniting the men and women of this department and moving forward. We will continue to provide the utmost professional service to the citizens and visitors of Murfreesboro.”
