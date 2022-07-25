AM Boot Camp at Patterson Park Community Center

McCluskey assumed the new role on Wednesday, July 20 after the resignation of Chief Mark Foulks. Foulks resigned to pursue other opportunities. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as interim chief of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department,” McCluskey said. “I’m looking forward to uniting the men and women of this department and moving forward. We will continue to provide the utmost professional service to the citizens and visitors of Murfreesboro.”

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO