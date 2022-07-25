Thrash & Bash at Patterson Park Community Center

Nashville Back to School Events |Created with Canva by Heidi Suydam. It's that time of year again! August 8th Metro Nashville Public Schools will be back in full swing!. In preparation for the new school year, many organizations are having Back to School Bash and other school events that will help parents and students prepare for the quickly approaching school year. In this informative list, you will find information about family community events, most offering free supplies. Many events also include food and fun!

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO