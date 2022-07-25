Owensboro boy wins national soap box derby title

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Something new has popped up on Frederica Street. Brothers Matt and Dennis Weafer opened Sassafras, and they hope to honor the food of western Kentucky with it, while at the same time giving it their own unique spin. The two grew up in Owensboro, and spent...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Meade County woman said she "just had a feeling" before buying a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off worth $750,000. In a news release Tuesday, the lottery said Lisa Miller, of Brandenburg, Kentucky, bought the $30 Jackpot Fortune Limited Edition scratch-off Sunday from a vending machine at the Kroger on Bypass Road.
How unexpected and wonderful is that? If you want to see it in person, you can. Just drive to Hawesville!. Hawesville Cemetery (also known as Memory Gardens) in Hancock County, Kentucky, is home to one of the coolest headstones you will ever see. My friend David Wolfe, who's a local history buff and paranormal researcher, recently encountered and photographed this incredible headstone.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is bringing back Sunrise School Spirit after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Our Shaelie Clark was live at the Tri-State Food Bank Wednesday morning to make the announcement. You can watch that announcement below. Several schools across the Tri-State will compete against...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our 2022 Touchdown Live high school football team previews are underway for the 2022 season, and we’re going to head south to Kentucky, for a peak at the Henderson County Colonels. The Colonels are coming off a 7-5 season in 2021, in which they lost...
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County High School has a new athletic director. Brad Rogles was announced as the new AD on the high school’s Facebook page. Rogles has been with the school for the past 12 years, and has both played and coached athletics in Muhlenberg County.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Wednesday was the first night of the Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival. Music was played at several venues throughout Henderson, one of those being Rookies Sports Bar and Grill. The festival continues through the end of the week.
Steve Harmon, a longtime volunteer at the Hancock County Museum, recently opened up a storage closet at the converted 1901 Hawesville train depot and discovered an exciting artifact – an 1840 model Springfield musket. “It was leaning in the corner of the closet,” Harmon said. “It’s quite a valuable...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new gym location is under construction in Evansville. BFit by Bob’s Gym and Fitness has begun development on Evansville’s east side. The new gym will be near North Green Road and Lynch Road on Cullen Avenue. Once this new facility is complete, the...
(WFIE) - Officials say a car hit an Evansville home and left the scene. It happened on South Garvin Avenue close to Cross Street. Indiana is the first state to take up a special session on legislation that will decide the future of abortion access. The bill faces opposition from hundreds of protesters. Some of them came from right here in Evansville.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city officials say Atkinson Pool will be closing two weeks early due to a staff shortage. The pool was supposed to close when Henderson County Schools open on August 10. Officials say water features at the downtown riverfront and at East End Park will stay...
It's been two weeks since the Evansville Hadi Shriners announced the winning number for the latest Hadi Shrine Half-Pot, and officials say the prize money remains unclaimed. The Hadi Shriners announced the winning numbers for the half-pot back on July 11. The total pot reached a whopping $216,150, meaning the...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials say the county-wide burn ban has been lifted. This comes after a large amount of rain the area has had over the past few days. That burn ban was originally issued on July 6.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation officials say drivers should expect a road closure on KY 762 on Wednesday. This is due to cross drain replacement happening between Old State Road and Luther Taylor Road. They say work is expected to be finished the same day. Traffic won’t be...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new season of a show on Paramount+ is now streaming. It’s called Never Seen Again and features stories of people who have gone missing. Episode four features a local case, the disappearance of Heather Teague. She went missing in 1995 from Newburgh Beach. Kentucky...
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Muhlenberg County Tuesday night. That happened on KY 181 South. Troopers say a preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Chevy Malibu was traveling south when it left the roadway. They say the...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Northbound U.S. 41 at the Twin Bridges will be undergoing inspection through at least August 5, says the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). KYTC says the work will require lane closures twice per day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., to accommodate equipment. However, officials say there […]
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Those heading back to class in Hopkins County soon are invited to a Back to School Night. It’s at the Career and Technology Center on Patriot Drive. That’s Tuesday night from 4 to 6. Parents and students will have the chance to learn...
