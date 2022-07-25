ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

Bronson Polish Fest hosts annual Truck Pulls

The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
BRONSON — One of the biggest draws of the annual Bronson Polish Festival is undoubtedly the Bronson Truck Pulls. This year again did not disappoint as a capacity and rowdy crowd watched truck pulling action in seven different divisions.

Below you will find listed the top three finishers in each of the seven different categories.

Stock Gas

1. Jared Hunter, 295.19 feet

2. Tyler Sachman, 290.25

3. Josh Cavit, 289.14

Work Stock Diesel

1. Caleb Maines, 308.18 feet

2. Shane Dinges, 302.43

3. Aaron Swartzendruber, 295.27

Hot Street Gas

1. Terry Shedd, 278.67 feet

2. Kaleb Laurie, 266.23

3. Phillip Ferrier, 265.29

Street Legal Diesel

1. Caleb Maines, 326.44 feet

2. Aaron Swartzendruber, 312.73

3. Shane Dinges, 308.22

Small Block Mod

1. Kaleb Laurie, 281.01 feet

2. Kevin Stidham, 280.37

3. Mark Smith, 279.52

Big Block Mod

1. Larry Shingledecker, 296.34 feet

2. Robin Coy, 295.06

3. Kim Cupp, 237.57

Open Diesel

1. Caleb Maines, 328.45 feet

2. Aaron Swartzendruber, 327.00

3. Jake Laughlin, 315.16

For more information on the Bronson Truck Pulls from this past weekend’s Bronson Polish Festival you can visit Bronson Truck Pulls on Facebook.

The Daily Reporter

