No trip to the Mesilla Valley is complete without enjoying a meal at the Double Eagle in historic Old Mesilla. The restaurant, only steps away from the plaza, is like going back in time. Why? Once a family home, this building has witnessed the history of this corner of the Southwest. Built in 1850 and on the National Register of Historic Places, it features distinctive antique pieces from around the country and even is reputed to be haunted. We’ll get to that story soon!

MESILLA, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO