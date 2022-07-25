ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Man dies after tumble over Big Falls: SBSD

By Cameron Kiszla
 3 days ago
A man died and a woman was injured after they dropped from the middle to the lower falls of Big Falls Sunday, requiring a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department helicopter to help them.

The man, a 43-year-old Hemet resident, and the woman, a 43-year-old Riverside resident, fell about 20 feet at about 3:20 p.m. near 41599 Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls, the Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

By the time deputies arrived on scene, the woman was performing CPR on the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was hoisted up into the helicopter, then taken to an ambulance for her trip to Loma Linda University Medical Center to be treated for her injuries, officials said.

The man’s body will be turned over to the coroner.

Officials did not say why or how the two fell from the middle to the lower falls.

