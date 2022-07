BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. — Road crews will begin chip seal and fog seal applications on U.S. Highways 12 and 85, and S.D. Highways 73 and 168 starting Monday, Aug. 1. The Highway 12 project will run from the North Dakota border to the Corson County line, starting in Lemmon. The approximate time to complete the project on the route is nine days.

BELLE FOURCHE, SD ・ 15 HOURS AGO