Columbus, OH

Columbus Clippers drop series finale to the Toledo Mud Hens

By Adam Conn, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Sunday's game : Mud Hens 9, Clippers 8 (10 innings)

Recap: Daz Cameron singled home Derek Hill in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Toledo Mud Hens beat the Clippers 9-8. Hill, who scored three runs in the game, advanced to third on a John Valente bunt. Cameron had five hits and scored a run in the fourth to give Toledo a 6-5 lead. With the Clippers trailing 8-6 in the ninth, Sandy Leon hit a two-run homer to force extra innings. Will Benson and Tyler Freeman led Columbus with three hits apiece. The teams combined for 29 hits (15 for Columbus) and starters, Peyton Battenfield for the Clippers and Toledo's Elvin Rodriguez each gave up six runs.

Of note : LHP Konnor Pilkington returned from Cleveland after being called up for a double-header with the Guardians. Pilkington allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox.

Next game : 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Louisville

Radio : 920 AM

Next home game : 7:05 p.m. Aug. 2 vs. Rochester at Huntington Park

Ticket info : Call 614-462-5250 or log on to clippersbaseball.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Clippers drop series finale to the Toledo Mud Hens

